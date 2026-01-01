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<p>Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV thats ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? Auto Choice Sales has the perfect vehicle for you: a sleek, black 2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD. This beauty combines everyday practicality with advanced technology, making it an ideal choice for your next adventure, whether its navigating city streets or tackling weekend getaways. Inside, youll find a comfortable charcoal interior designed for driver and passenger enjoyment, all powered by a capable 2.5L I4 engine and a smooth automatic transmission. With only 84,917 kilometers on the odometer, this Sportage is just getting started and eager to hit the road with you.</p><p>This Sportage LX AWD is more than just a ride; its a smart and capable companion. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confidence and stability in all weather conditions, ensuring you can drive with peace of mind no matter the season. For everyday convenience, the rearview camera makes parking and maneuvering a breeze, while the premium sound system will keep your drives entertaining.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this 2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain and weather with the confidence of Kias renowned AWD system, designed for superior traction and stability.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Effortlessly park and back up with a clear view of your surroundings, making tight spots a thing of the past.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Say goodbye to chilly mornings! These heated front seats provide instant warmth and comfort on cold Canadian days.</li><li><strong>Lane Keeping Assist (LKA):</strong> Your co-pilot on the highway, LKA gently guides you back into your lane if it detects unintended drifting.</li><li><strong>Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA):</strong> Drive with an added layer of safety, as FCA can help detect and even help avoid potential frontal collisions.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Kia Sportage

84,917 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Kia Sportage

LX AWD, R/V CAM, LKA, FCA, H/SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
14098612.811213207?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=31024

2024 Kia Sportage

LX AWD, R/V CAM, LKA, FCA, H/SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
84,917KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDPUCDF6R7221772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? Auto Choice Sales has the perfect vehicle for you: a sleek, black 2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD. This beauty combines everyday practicality with advanced technology, making it an ideal choice for your next adventure, whether it's navigating city streets or tackling weekend getaways. Inside, you'll find a comfortable charcoal interior designed for driver and passenger enjoyment, all powered by a capable 2.5L I4 engine and a smooth automatic transmission. With only 84,917 kilometers on the odometer, this Sportage is just getting started and eager to hit the road with you.

This Sportage LX AWD is more than just a ride; it's a smart and capable companion. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confidence and stability in all weather conditions, ensuring you can drive with peace of mind no matter the season. For everyday convenience, the rearview camera makes parking and maneuvering a breeze, while the premium sound system will keep your drives entertaining.

Here are 5 features that make this 2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD truly stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain and weather with the confidence of Kia's renowned AWD system, designed for superior traction and stability.
  • Rearview Camera: Effortlessly park and back up with a clear view of your surroundings, making tight spots a thing of the past.
  • Heated Seats: Say goodbye to chilly mornings! These heated front seats provide instant warmth and comfort on cold Canadian days.
  • Lane Keeping Assist (LKA): Your co-pilot on the highway, LKA gently guides you back into your lane if it detects unintended drifting.
  • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Drive with an added layer of safety, as FCA can help detect and even help avoid potential frontal collisions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
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$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2024 Kia Sportage