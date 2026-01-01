$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Sportage
LX AWD, R/V CAM, LKA, FCA, H/SEATS
2024 Kia Sportage
LX AWD, R/V CAM, LKA, FCA, H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,917 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? Auto Choice Sales has the perfect vehicle for you: a sleek, black 2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD. This beauty combines everyday practicality with advanced technology, making it an ideal choice for your next adventure, whether it's navigating city streets or tackling weekend getaways. Inside, you'll find a comfortable charcoal interior designed for driver and passenger enjoyment, all powered by a capable 2.5L I4 engine and a smooth automatic transmission. With only 84,917 kilometers on the odometer, this Sportage is just getting started and eager to hit the road with you.
This Sportage LX AWD is more than just a ride; it's a smart and capable companion. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confidence and stability in all weather conditions, ensuring you can drive with peace of mind no matter the season. For everyday convenience, the rearview camera makes parking and maneuvering a breeze, while the premium sound system will keep your drives entertaining.
Here are 5 features that make this 2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD truly stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain and weather with the confidence of Kia's renowned AWD system, designed for superior traction and stability.
- Rearview Camera: Effortlessly park and back up with a clear view of your surroundings, making tight spots a thing of the past.
- Heated Seats: Say goodbye to chilly mornings! These heated front seats provide instant warmth and comfort on cold Canadian days.
- Lane Keeping Assist (LKA): Your co-pilot on the highway, LKA gently guides you back into your lane if it detects unintended drifting.
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Drive with an added layer of safety, as FCA can help detect and even help avoid potential frontal collisions.
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