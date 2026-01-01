$32,996+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
ONYX CLEAN CARFAX TWO SETS OF TIRES SUNROOF
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
ONYX CLEAN CARFAX TWO SETS OF TIRES SUNROOF
Location
Subaru of Orillia
385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
844-338-8732
$32,996
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SUB751A
- Mileage 38,909 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx AWD in striking Red with its Automatic transmission offers a robust and reliable All-Wheel Drive experience perfect for any adventure you have in mind. Designed with a confident stance, this rugged SUV not only captures attention with its bold exterior but also provides a serene vibe with its sophisticated Gray interior, making every journey comfortable and stylish. The Crosstrek Onyx is loaded with features that guarantee a pleasant drive. From the convenience of keyless entry and a backup camera to the luxury of alloy wheels and a sunroof/moonroof, this vehicle ensures your needs are met. The spacious interior boasts heated seats to combat chilly Canadian mornings, while the heated steering wheel and mirrors enhance comfort and driving ease. Equipped with advanced technology, the Crosstrek Onyx offers Bluetooth connectivity, smart device integration, and satellite radio, keeping you connected and entertained on the road. Safety is uncompromised with features like lane assist and brake assist, ensuring a secure driving experience. The adaptive cruise control enhances the journey, allowing for relaxed highway driving with ease. Perfect for adventurous families or the solo traveler seeking versatility, the Subaru Crosstrek Onyx stands ready for your next journey. For those who crave reliability and style, now is the time to reach out to us for more information and schedule a test drive. Plaza Auto Group, a Family Run Business For Over 70 Years. We strive to provide the highest quality experience in the automotive industry and we promise to not disappoint. Experience the Plaza + Advantage Lifetime Engine Warranty Maintenance Loyalty Program Double Ministry Standards Haggle Free Pricing Charitable Donation With Each Purchase Full inspection report and Carfax Looking to finance? We work with all major lenders to get you approved with the best available rates. ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided. Why Choose a Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from Subaru of Orillia? Thorough 160-Point Inspection Every Subaru CPO vehicle undergoes an extensive 160-point inspection, covering everything from safety features to mechanical systems, ensuring its in top condition before it hits our lot. Subaru 360 C.A.R.E. Roadside Assistance Enjoy added peace of mind with complimentary Subaru 360 C.A.R.E. coverage, including 24/7 roadside assistance services such as towing, battery boosts, lockout help, and more. $500 Graduate Rebate Program Recent college or university graduate? Qualified buyers can receive a $500 rebate when purchasing a Subaru Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Subaru of Orillia. Plus, every CPO Subaru comes with a comprehensive CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, so you know the vehicles history before you buy. Warranty Coverage Tailored to Your Certified Subaru We offer different warranty options depending on the vehicles age and mileage at the time of purchase. Heres how it works: Vehicles with Over 6 Months and/or 10,000 KM Remaining on the Original New Vehicle Limited Warranty (36 Months / 60,000 KM): These vehicles are sold with the remaining balance of the original warranty. Buyers can extend their coverage even further with an optional Subaru Protection Plan. Vehicles Still Under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty (36 Months / 60,000 KM), But with Less Than 6 Months or 10,000 KM Remaining: These vehicles come with a Subaru Certified Limited Warranty, extending the coverage to 42 months or 70,000 KM from the original in-service date. Additional protection is available through Subaru Protection Plans. Vehicles No Longer Covered by the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, Up to 5 Model Years Old with Less Than 100,000 KM: These are backed by a 6-month / 10,000 KM Subaru Certified Limited Warranty, with the option to upgrade to a Subaru Protection Plan for added coverage. Vehicles Up to 8 Model Years Old, Driven Between 100,000 KM and 160,000 KM: These vehicles include a 3-month / 5,000 KM Subaru Certified Limited Warranty, and like the others, can be upgraded with a Subaru Protection Plan for extra peace of mind.
Vehicle Features
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844-338-8732