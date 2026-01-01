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The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx AWD in striking Red with its Automatic transmission offers a robust and reliable All-Wheel Drive experience perfect for any adventure you have in mind. Designed with a confident stance, this rugged SUV not only captures attention with its bold exterior but also provides a serene vibe with its sophisticated Gray interior, making every journey comfortable and stylish. The Crosstrek Onyx is loaded with features that guarantee a pleasant drive. From the convenience of keyless entry and a backup camera to the luxury of alloy wheels and a sunroof/moonroof, this vehicle ensures your needs are met. The spacious interior boasts heated seats to combat chilly Canadian mornings, while the heated steering wheel and mirrors enhance comfort and driving ease. Equipped with advanced technology, the Crosstrek Onyx offers Bluetooth connectivity, smart device integration, and satellite radio, keeping you connected and entertained on the road. Safety is uncompromised with features like lane assist and brake assist, ensuring a secure driving experience. The adaptive cruise control enhances the journey, allowing for relaxed highway driving with ease. Perfect for adventurous families or the solo traveler seeking versatility, the Subaru Crosstrek Onyx stands ready for your next journey. For those who crave reliability and style, now is the time to reach out to us for more information and schedule a test drive. Plaza Auto Group, a Family Run Business For Over 70 Years. We strive to provide the highest quality experience in the automotive industry and we promise to not disappoint. Experience the Plaza + Advantage Lifetime Engine Warranty Maintenance Loyalty Program Double Ministry Standards Haggle Free Pricing Charitable Donation With Each Purchase Full inspection report and Carfax Looking to finance? We work with all major lenders to get you approved with the best available rates. ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided. Why Choose a Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from Subaru of Orillia?  Thorough 160-Point Inspection Every Subaru CPO vehicle undergoes an extensive 160-point inspection, covering everything from safety features to mechanical systems, ensuring its in top condition before it hits our lot. Subaru 360 C.A.R.E. Roadside Assistance Enjoy added peace of mind with complimentary Subaru 360 C.A.R.E. coverage, including 24/7 roadside assistance services such as towing, battery boosts, lockout help, and more. $500 Graduate Rebate Program Recent college or university graduate? Qualified buyers can receive a $500 rebate when purchasing a Subaru Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Subaru of Orillia. Plus, every CPO Subaru comes with a comprehensive CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, so you know the vehicles history before you buy. Warranty Coverage Tailored to Your Certified Subaru  We offer different warranty options depending on the vehicles age and mileage at the time of purchase. Heres how it works: Vehicles with Over 6 Months and/or 10,000 KM Remaining on the Original New Vehicle Limited Warranty (36 Months / 60,000 KM): These vehicles are sold with the remaining balance of the original warranty. Buyers can extend their coverage even further with an optional Subaru Protection Plan. Vehicles Still Under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty (36 Months / 60,000 KM), But with Less Than 6 Months or 10,000 KM Remaining: These vehicles come with a Subaru Certified Limited Warranty, extending the coverage to 42 months or 70,000 KM from the original in-service date. Additional protection is available through Subaru Protection Plans. Vehicles No Longer Covered by the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, Up to 5 Model Years Old with Less Than 100,000 KM: These are backed by a 6-month / 10,000 KM Subaru Certified Limited Warranty, with the option to upgrade to a Subaru Protection Plan for added coverage. Vehicles Up to 8 Model Years Old, Driven Between 100,000 KM and 160,000 KM: These vehicles include a 3-month / 5,000 KM Subaru Certified Limited Warranty, and like the others, can be upgraded with a Subaru Protection Plan for extra peace of mind.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

38,909 KM

Details Description Features

$32,996

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Subaru Crosstrek

ONYX CLEAN CARFAX TWO SETS OF TIRES SUNROOF

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14076609

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

ONYX CLEAN CARFAX TWO SETS OF TIRES SUNROOF

Location

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

844-338-8732

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$32,996

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
38,909KM
VIN JF2GUHFC8RH328480

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SUB751A
  • Mileage 38,909 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx AWD in striking Red with its Automatic transmission offers a robust and reliable All-Wheel Drive experience perfect for any adventure you have in mind. Designed with a confident stance, this rugged SUV not only captures attention with its bold exterior but also provides a serene vibe with its sophisticated Gray interior, making every journey comfortable and stylish. The Crosstrek Onyx is loaded with features that guarantee a pleasant drive. From the convenience of keyless entry and a backup camera to the luxury of alloy wheels and a sunroof/moonroof, this vehicle ensures your needs are met. The spacious interior boasts heated seats to combat chilly Canadian mornings, while the heated steering wheel and mirrors enhance comfort and driving ease. Equipped with advanced technology, the Crosstrek Onyx offers Bluetooth connectivity, smart device integration, and satellite radio, keeping you connected and entertained on the road. Safety is uncompromised with features like lane assist and brake assist, ensuring a secure driving experience. The adaptive cruise control enhances the journey, allowing for relaxed highway driving with ease. Perfect for adventurous families or the solo traveler seeking versatility, the Subaru Crosstrek Onyx stands ready for your next journey. For those who crave reliability and style, now is the time to reach out to us for more information and schedule a test drive. Plaza Auto Group, a Family Run Business For Over 70 Years. We strive to provide the highest quality experience in the automotive industry and we promise to not disappoint. Experience the Plaza + Advantage Lifetime Engine Warranty Maintenance Loyalty Program Double Ministry Standards Haggle Free Pricing Charitable Donation With Each Purchase Full inspection report and Carfax Looking to finance? We work with all major lenders to get you approved with the best available rates. ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys, both keys will be provided. Why Choose a Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from Subaru of Orillia?  Thorough 160-Point Inspection Every Subaru CPO vehicle undergoes an extensive 160-point inspection, covering everything from safety features to mechanical systems, ensuring its in top condition before it hits our lot. Subaru 360 C.A.R.E. Roadside Assistance Enjoy added peace of mind with complimentary Subaru 360 C.A.R.E. coverage, including 24/7 roadside assistance services such as towing, battery boosts, lockout help, and more. $500 Graduate Rebate Program Recent college or university graduate? Qualified buyers can receive a $500 rebate when purchasing a Subaru Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Subaru of Orillia. Plus, every CPO Subaru comes with a comprehensive CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, so you know the vehicles history before you buy. Warranty Coverage Tailored to Your Certified Subaru  We offer different warranty options depending on the vehicles age and mileage at the time of purchase. Heres how it works: Vehicles with Over 6 Months and/or 10,000 KM Remaining on the Original New Vehicle Limited Warranty (36 Months / 60,000 KM): These vehicles are sold with the remaining balance of the original warranty. Buyers can extend their coverage even further with an optional Subaru Protection Plan. Vehicles Still Under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty (36 Months / 60,000 KM), But with Less Than 6 Months or 10,000 KM Remaining: These vehicles come with a Subaru Certified Limited Warranty, extending the coverage to 42 months or 70,000 KM from the original in-service date. Additional protection is available through Subaru Protection Plans. Vehicles No Longer Covered by the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, Up to 5 Model Years Old with Less Than 100,000 KM: These are backed by a 6-month / 10,000 KM Subaru Certified Limited Warranty, with the option to upgrade to a Subaru Protection Plan for added coverage. Vehicles Up to 8 Model Years Old, Driven Between 100,000 KM and 160,000 KM: These vehicles include a 3-month / 5,000 KM Subaru Certified Limited Warranty, and like the others, can be upgraded with a Subaru Protection Plan for extra peace of mind.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
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$32,996

+ taxes & licensing>

Subaru of Orillia

844-338-8732

2024 Subaru Crosstrek