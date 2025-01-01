Menu
SR5 PREMIUM SUBROOF SOFTEX LEATHERETTE SEATS FRONT HEATED SEATS HEATED STEERING 2024 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium – 7 Passenger • Silver • Only 33,138 km Introducing a rare-to-find this previous rental 7-passenger 2024 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium, finished in a stunning Silver exterior with only 33,138 km the perfect SUV for families, adventurers, and Toyota enthusiasts who want unmatched capability and reliability. This SR5 Premium delivers the legendary 4Runner experience with modern technology, rugged performance and everyday comfort. Powered by a proven 4.0-litre V6 with 270 hp mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission, this 4Runner offers the ideal balance of strength and dependability. It features Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) with an Automatic Limited-Slip Differential, plus an available part-time 4WD system with Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) for confident traction in Canadian weather. Hill Start Assist Control and Downhill Assist Control make steep terrain and winter driving easier, while factory skid plates ensure added protection whether youre on the highway or the trail. The exterior is bold and functional with LED headlights, LED fog lights and LED taillights, 17-inch 6-spoke alloy wheels, and heated power mirrors with turn signal indicators. Inside, the cabin offers true family versatility with 7-passenger seating, a 50/50 split fold-flat third row, and a 40/20/40 reclining fold-flat second row with one-touch sliding access to the third row maximizing space for people, gear or both. Comfort features include SofTex-trimmed heated seats, 8-way power drivers seat with lumbar support, 4-way power passenger seat, Smart Key with Push Button Start, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a leather-trimmed steering wheel with Bluetooth voice-command controls. Technology is fully modern with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, eight-speaker Premium Audio system, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM trial, and Dynamic Navigation with Destination Assist. Passengers stay connected with three USB ports, two 12V outlets, and a 120V AC household-style power outlet in the cargo area — ideal for camping gear, coolers or work equipment. Safety is comprehensive with Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), featuring advanced driver-assist technologies, along with the Star Safety System and eight airbags, providing confidence and peace of mind for every drive. Practical upgrades include running boards, a power moonroof, Panoramic View Monitor for complete visibility around the vehicle, and the sliding rear cargo deck with under-floor storage box, making loading and unloading effortless. At Subaru of Orillia, our pre-owned vehicle pricing policy is simple. We use no hassle, no haggle, live market pricing! Save time and money. Do business the way you want with all the details completely online! This includes trade appraisal and financing with touchless delivery to your home or office. Now thats attention to the details. Come see us at any time if you want exceptional service, or as we call it, Plaza service. All prices shown include all fees, reconditioning costs, Car Fax report and complete vehicle detailing. Taxes and licensing extra. Call us today at 1-833-509-0372 to schedule your test drive or if you have any questions. Youll find us at 385 West St., Orillia, Ontario, L3V 5H2.

2024 Toyota 4Runner

33,138 KM

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota 4Runner

BASE SR5 PREMIUM SUBROOF SOFTEX LEATHERETTE

2024 Toyota 4Runner

BASE SR5 PREMIUM SUBROOF SOFTEX LEATHERETTE

Location

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

844-338-8732

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,138KM
VIN JTENU5JR1R6283339

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,138 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of Orillia

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
$59,998

+ taxes & licensing>

2024 Toyota 4Runner