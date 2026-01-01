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Recent Arrival! White 2024 Toyota Tundra SR 4D CrewMax 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2024 Toyota Tundra

30,393 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Toyota Tundra

| 4WD | Tow Hitch

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14508757

2024 Toyota Tundra

| 4WD | Tow Hitch

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

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Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,393KM
VIN 5TFLA5DBXRX192454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


White 2024 Toyota Tundra SR 4D CrewMax 4WD
10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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705-329-XXXX

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705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
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+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2024 Toyota Tundra