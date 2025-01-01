$28,995+ tax & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Trax
LS, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, B.TOOTH, H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,783 KM
Vehicle Description
This sleek 2025 Chevrolet Trax LS is the perfect blend of style and functionality, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking a reliable and versatile compact SUV. With its sharp black exterior and comfortable charcoal interior, this Trax is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 1.2L I3 Turbo engine, providing ample power for city driving and highway cruising alike. The automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless gear changes, while the front-wheel drive system delivers confident handling in all weather conditions. This Trax is ready for adventure with only 14,783km on the odometer.
Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of this Trax LS. Enjoy heated seats on chilly mornings and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity. The rearview camera offers added safety and peace of mind, while the remote start feature allows you to warm up the car before you even step outside. With its combination of cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and practical features, this Chevrolet Trax is sure to exceed your expectations. Visit Auto Choice Sales today to take this incredible vehicle for a test drive.
Here are 5 of the Trax LS's most enticing features:
- Remote Start: Start your car from the comfort of your home, allowing you to pre-heat or cool your vehicle for ultimate comfort.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence thanks to enhanced visibility and an extra layer of safety while reversing.
- Heated Seats: Enjoy cozy warmth during those colder days, ensuring a comfortable ride for you and your passengers.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and seamless music streaming.
- 1.2L I3 Turbo Engine: Experience the power and efficiency of this turbocharged engine, making for a fun and economical driving experience.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000