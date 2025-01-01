Menu
Recent Arrival! Onyx Black 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4D Crew Cab 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

800 KM

Details Description Features

$93,693

+ tax & licensing
2025 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

12518791

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$93,693

+ taxes & licensing

Used
800KM
VIN 1GTUUGE87SZ215595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 800 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Onyx Black 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4D Crew Cab 4WD
10-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Bed Liner
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$93,693

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2025 GMC Sierra 1500