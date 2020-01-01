Menu
2000 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

2000 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 215,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4471500
  • Stock #: 391195A
  • VIN: 1GTEK19T2YE414057
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
New Arrival! This 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This 4X4 pickup has 215500 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • 2 Front Tow Hooks
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Cargo area lamp
  • Dual composite halogen headlamps w/auto on/off
  • Intermittent windshield wiper system
  • Heater/defogger w/side window defoggers
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
Suspension
  • Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
  • Independent front suspension w/torsion bars
Safety
  • Child safety seat top tether anchor
  • Driver & front passenger Next Generation depowered air bags w/passenger side suppression switch on instrument panel
Windows
  • Solar-Ray tinted glass (all windows)
Seating
  • 3-passenger folding rear bench seat w/matching trim
Security
  • Passlock theft deterrent security system
Additional Features
  • Energy-absorbing steering column
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • HD 600 CCA 12-volt battery
  • Aluminized stainless steel exhaust system
  • Black air dam
  • Full-length colour-keyed cloth headliner
  • 105 amp alternator
  • 6-lead trailering wire harness
  • Pwr four-wheel disc brakes
  • Tools-inc: jack w/cover & wheel wrench
  • Chrome front bumper w/Spectra Gray cover
  • Swing-out rear quarter windows
  • Dual rear access doors hinged to rear of cab
  • Removable tailgate w/badge name/decal
  • Floor covering/under dash insulation
  • Dual dash cupholders
  • Dual covered pwr points
  • Dual foldaway coat hooks
  • Head restraints at outboard seating positions
  • Side guard door beams
  • Dual colour-keyed padded cloth sunshades w/driver storage clip, passenger mirror
  • Gauges-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, voltmeter, fuel level, engine temperature, oil pressure, hour meter
  • Lighting-inc: dome/reading w/delayed entry feature,ashtray,glove box,underhood
  • Message centre warnings-inc: system malfunction, trans overheat, low fuel, low coolant, vehicle security, oil level/temp/pressure/change needed
  • Warning tones-inc: key-in ignition, headlamp-on
  • Single, two-sided key
  • Manual lap safety belts, centre seat positions
  • Manual lap/shoulder safety belts, front/rear outboard seat positions

