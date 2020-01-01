New Arrival! This 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 4X4 pickup has 215500 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
- Powertrain
- Convenience
- 2 Front Tow Hooks
- Passenger Assist Handles
- Cargo area lamp
- Dual composite halogen headlamps w/auto on/off
- Intermittent windshield wiper system
- Heater/defogger w/side window defoggers
- Power Options
- Suspension
- Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
- Independent front suspension w/torsion bars
- Safety
- Child safety seat top tether anchor
- Driver & front passenger Next Generation depowered air bags w/passenger side suppression switch on instrument panel
- Windows
- Solar-Ray tinted glass (all windows)
- Seating
- 3-passenger folding rear bench seat w/matching trim
- Security
- Passlock theft deterrent security system
- Additional Features
- Energy-absorbing steering column
- Front stabilizer bar
- HD 600 CCA 12-volt battery
- Aluminized stainless steel exhaust system
- Black air dam
- Full-length colour-keyed cloth headliner
- 105 amp alternator
- 6-lead trailering wire harness
- Pwr four-wheel disc brakes
- Tools-inc: jack w/cover & wheel wrench
- Chrome front bumper w/Spectra Gray cover
- Swing-out rear quarter windows
- Dual rear access doors hinged to rear of cab
- Removable tailgate w/badge name/decal
- Floor covering/under dash insulation
- Dual dash cupholders
- Dual covered pwr points
- Dual foldaway coat hooks
- Head restraints at outboard seating positions
- Side guard door beams
- Dual colour-keyed padded cloth sunshades w/driver storage clip, passenger mirror
- Gauges-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, voltmeter, fuel level, engine temperature, oil pressure, hour meter
- Lighting-inc: dome/reading w/delayed entry feature,ashtray,glove box,underhood
- Message centre warnings-inc: system malfunction, trans overheat, low fuel, low coolant, vehicle security, oil level/temp/pressure/change needed
- Warning tones-inc: key-in ignition, headlamp-on
- Single, two-sided key
- Manual lap safety belts, centre seat positions
- Manual lap/shoulder safety belts, front/rear outboard seat positions
