New Arrival! This 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.



This 4X4 pickup has 215500 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience 2 Front Tow Hooks

Passenger Assist Handles

Cargo area lamp

Dual composite halogen headlamps w/auto on/off

Intermittent windshield wiper system

Heater/defogger w/side window defoggers Power Options Pwr steering Suspension Multi-leaf spring rear suspension

Independent front suspension w/torsion bars Safety Child safety seat top tether anchor

Driver & front passenger Next Generation depowered air bags w/passenger side suppression switch on instrument panel Windows Solar-Ray tinted glass (all windows) Seating 3-passenger folding rear bench seat w/matching trim Security Passlock theft deterrent security system

Additional Features Energy-absorbing steering column

Front stabilizer bar

HD 600 CCA 12-volt battery

Aluminized stainless steel exhaust system

Black air dam

Full-length colour-keyed cloth headliner

105 amp alternator

6-lead trailering wire harness

Pwr four-wheel disc brakes

Tools-inc: jack w/cover & wheel wrench

Chrome front bumper w/Spectra Gray cover

Swing-out rear quarter windows

Dual rear access doors hinged to rear of cab

Removable tailgate w/badge name/decal

Floor covering/under dash insulation

Dual dash cupholders

Dual covered pwr points

Dual foldaway coat hooks

Head restraints at outboard seating positions

Side guard door beams

Dual colour-keyed padded cloth sunshades w/driver storage clip, passenger mirror

Gauges-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, voltmeter, fuel level, engine temperature, oil pressure, hour meter

Lighting-inc: dome/reading w/delayed entry feature,ashtray,glove box,underhood

Message centre warnings-inc: system malfunction, trans overheat, low fuel, low coolant, vehicle security, oil level/temp/pressure/change needed

Warning tones-inc: key-in ignition, headlamp-on

Single, two-sided key

Manual lap safety belts, centre seat positions

Manual lap/shoulder safety belts, front/rear outboard seat positions

