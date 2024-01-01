Menu
New Arrival! This 2001 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Orleans. 

This sedan has 252,858 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 136HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.

252,858 KM

Details Description Features

CE

Location

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

252,858KM
Used
VIN JT2BG22K710532242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,858 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2001 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This sedan has 252,858 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 136HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
full size spare tire
Front/rear splash guards
P205/65R15 all-season SBR BSW tires
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
15" steel wheels w/full covers

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Electric rear window defogger
Carpeted floor mats
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down
Visor vanity mirrors
Dual front/rear cup holders
Assist grips
Front seatback pockets
accessory pwr outlet
Grocery bag hooks
Fabric seat trim
Outside temp gauge

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Chrome Exhaust Tip
70 litre fuel tank
MacPherson strut front suspension
Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering

Safety

3-point rear outboard/centre shoulder belts
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks

Convenience

Aerodynamic halogen headlamps w/automatic on/off feature

Additional Features

Pwr-assisted front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Driver & front passenger air bag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
Colour-keyed body side mouldings/bumpers/door handles
Lamps for glove box/ashtray/ignition key/trunk
Sunglass/garage door remote storage
3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners & force limiters
Dual colour-keyed pwr outside mirrors
Multi-adjustable front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests
Console box
Glass imprinted antenna system
Electronic distributorless direct ignition system
60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/centre armrest, adjustable headrests
Fabric door trim w/integrated armrest, map pockets
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital odometer, dual tripmeters, temp/fuel gauges
Remote releases-inc: trunk, hood, fuel-filler door
Warnings-inc: door ajar, low fuel, low washer fluid
Front/rear stabilizer bars/gas-filled shock absorbers/vibration-dampening sub-frames/coil springs
Independent dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension w/coil springs
ETR AM/FM stereo w/compact disc player, (4) speakers
2.2L twin-cam SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

