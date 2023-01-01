$CALL+ tax & licensing
2003 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
209,271KM
Used
VIN 2HGES16683H948519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,271 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2003 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This sedan has 209,271 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 115HP 1.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear window defroster w/timer
ECU immobilizer
Maintenance interval reminder
trunk light
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Front map lights
Adjustable steering column
Seatback pockets
Integrated rear-window antenna
Manual driver seat height adjuster
60/40 fold down rear seatback w/lock
Front centre console w/covered storage compartment
Dual front beverage holders
4-spoke urethane steering wheel
Air conditioning w/defrost synchronization & micron filtration system
Dual LCD trip odometers
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
50 litre fuel tank
Pwr front vented disc/rear drum brakes
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent double wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
1.7L SOHC PGM-FI 16-valve I4 engine
Exterior
Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Front/rear body-colour bumpers
15" steel wheels w/full covers
Heat-rejecting green-tinted glass
Trim
Body-colour body-side moulding
Front chrome grille
Safety
Driver & front passenger dual-stage dual-threshold frontal airbags
Rear door child safety locks
3-point seat belts in all positions
Child safety seat anchors in rear outboard positions (LATCH)
Front seat belt pretensioners & height adjusters
Rear seat child safety seat tether anchors
Power Options
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down & illuminated switches
Seating
Front reclining premium cloth bucket seats
Additional Features
Dual front door map pockets
P185/65HR15 all-season SBR tires
Covered in-dash cd storage
Driver seat folding armrest
Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: clock, (4) speakers
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD, lockup torque converter, grade logic programming
Independent toe control-link strut front suspension w/coil springs
