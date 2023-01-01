$CALL+ tax & licensing
2003 Mazda Miata MX-5
2dr Conv Manual
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
92,714KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9979949
- Stock #: 230304A
- VIN: JM1NB353630311778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 92,714 KM
Vehicle Description
This convertible has 92,714 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 142HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour pwr mirrors
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
80 amp alternator
Interior
rear window defogger
Floor mats
dual cup holders
Lockable glove box
trunk light
Pwr antenna
3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel
Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Safety
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags
ISOFIX child seat anchors
3-point safety belts-inc: pretensioners w/force limiter
Additional Features
Low fuel warning light
Cigarette lighter & ashtray
Pwr Plant Frame (PPF)
48 litre fuel tank
Green tinted HPR windshield
Centre console w/lockable storage
Sunvisors w/passenger-side vanity mirror
Windshield header courtesy light
Passenger-side airbag deactivation switch
Reclining high-back bucket seats
Twin trip odometers
Pwr windows w/auto-down
Passenger-side seat back map pocket
Full mat, needle punch carpeting
Module AM/FM stereo w/CD player, (2) speakers
Moulded door trim w/armrest, map pockets
Remote releases-inc: fuel door, trunk
White background instruments-inc: tachometer, temp gauge, oil pressure light
1.8L (112) DOHC MPFI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
325 CCA battery
Fully independent double wishbone suspension w/coil springs, gas shocks
Sport-tuned exhaust
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8