2005 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$28,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,506KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4690026
  • Stock #: PA0035A
  • VIN: 1FDAW57P65EA02439
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

Compare at $29864 - Our Price is just $28994!

Greetings. This 2005 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW is for sale today in Orleans.

This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 76,506 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.


Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
Convenience
  • (2) front tow hooks
Windows
  • Solar tinted glass
Additional Features
  • Inside Hood Release
  • 130-amp alternator
  • Front/rear stabilizer bar
  • 78 amp/hr (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery
  • HD gas shock absorbers
  • Black door handles
  • Dual-note electric horn
  • ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
  • Roof ride handles
  • Fixed interval wipers
  • Color-coordinated scuff plates
  • Dual front grab handles
  • Color-coordinated molded cloth headliner
  • 11.5" day/night rearview mirror
  • Dual front color-coordinated coat hooks
  • Manual transfer case & hubs
  • Steering damper
  • Child tethers on all passenger seats
  • Secondary glove box
  • 4.88 REAR AXLE RATIO
  • Engine block heater *STD only in AK, CO, IA, ME, MN, MT, ND, SD, WI & WY*
  • Stationary elevated idle control
  • Wide-axle twin-coil mono-beam front suspension
  • 40 gallon aft-axle fuel tank
  • BlockerBeam front bumper supplement
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip odometer, oil pressure/trans temp coolant temp/fuel gauges, engine hour meter, indicator lights, message center w/odometer, warning messages
  • Front/rear dome lamps w/dual front/rear map lights
  • Color-coordinated safety belts w/front outboard seat height adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

