1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage!
Compare at $29864 - Our Price is just $28994!
Greetings. This 2005 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW is for sale today in Orleans.
This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 76,506 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
