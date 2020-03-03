2005 Ford F-550

Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Power Options Pwr steering Convenience (2) front tow hooks Windows Solar tinted glass

Additional Features Inside Hood Release

130-amp alternator

Front/rear stabilizer bar

78 amp/hr (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery

HD gas shock absorbers

Black door handles

Dual-note electric horn

ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

Roof ride handles

Fixed interval wipers

Color-coordinated scuff plates

Dual front grab handles

Color-coordinated molded cloth headliner

11.5" day/night rearview mirror

Dual front color-coordinated coat hooks

Manual transfer case & hubs

Steering damper

Child tethers on all passenger seats

Secondary glove box

4.88 REAR AXLE RATIO

Engine block heater *STD only in AK, CO, IA, ME, MN, MT, ND, SD, WI & WY*

Stationary elevated idle control

Wide-axle twin-coil mono-beam front suspension

40 gallon aft-axle fuel tank

BlockerBeam front bumper supplement

Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip odometer, oil pressure/trans temp coolant temp/fuel gauges, engine hour meter, indicator lights, message center w/odometer, warning messages

Front/rear dome lamps w/dual front/rear map lights

Color-coordinated safety belts w/front outboard seat height adjustment

