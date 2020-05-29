Menu
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2005 Ford F-550

2005 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW LARIATE - Low Mileage

2005 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW LARIATE - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

  77,590KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5057883
  Stock #: 400232B
  VIN: 1FDAW57P65EA02439
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

Welcome. This 2005 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW is for sale today in Orleans.

This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 77,590 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
Convenience
  • (2) front tow hooks
Windows
  • Solar tinted glass
Additional Features
  • Inside Hood Release
  • 130-amp alternator
  • Front/rear stabilizer bar
  • 78 amp/hr (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery
  • HD gas shock absorbers
  • Black door handles
  • Dual-note electric horn
  • ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
  • Roof ride handles
  • Fixed interval wipers
  • Color-coordinated scuff plates
  • Dual front grab handles
  • Color-coordinated molded cloth headliner
  • 11.5" day/night rearview mirror
  • Dual front color-coordinated coat hooks
  • Manual transfer case & hubs
  • Steering damper
  • Child tethers on all passenger seats
  • Secondary glove box
  • 4.88 REAR AXLE RATIO
  • Engine block heater *STD only in AK, CO, IA, ME, MN, MT, ND, SD, WI & WY*
  • Stationary elevated idle control
  • Wide-axle twin-coil mono-beam front suspension
  • 40 gallon aft-axle fuel tank
  • BlockerBeam front bumper supplement
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip odometer, oil pressure/trans temp coolant temp/fuel gauges, engine hour meter, indicator lights, message center w/odometer, warning messages
  • Front/rear dome lamps w/dual front/rear map lights
  • Color-coordinated safety belts w/front outboard seat height adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

