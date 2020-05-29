+ taxes & licensing
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Low Mileage!
Welcome. This 2005 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW is for sale today in Orleans.
This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 77,590 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
