2005 GMC Yukon XL

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS (2) front tow hooks Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Tire pressure monitor (Does not apply to spare tire) Powertrain All Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Windows rear window defogger Solar-Ray tinted glass Safety Fog Lamps Dual note horn Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Brake/transmission shift interlock Child security rear door locks Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Power Options Pwr steering Retained accessory pwr Pwr windows w/driver express-down Security vehicle content theft alarm Passlock security system Exterior Roof rack side rails Steel spare wheel Seating 2nd row seat heater ducts Trim Colour-keyed front & rear bumpers w/rear step pad

Additional Features High Capacity Air Cleaner Front stabilizer bar Leather-wrapped steering wheel Mechanical jack & wheel wrench 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Side guard door beams Full floor carpeting Flash-to-pass feature HD transmission oil cooler 6.0L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE Front passenger/dual rear seat assist handles Concealed LH rear quarter panel storage compartment Auxiliary rear heater Deep tinted glass on all windows behind B-pillar Key-in-ignition/headlamps-on warning buzzer Soft vinyl door trim panels w/carpet-covered map pocket Denali-specific chrome grille Rear liftgate w/lift glass & wiper/washer 3rd row 3-passenger one-piece bench seat in vinyl Front & 2nd row floor mats Energy absorbing tilt steering column w/anti-theft locking feature Steering wheel mounted controls for audio & driver info centre Driver info centre monitors important vehicle system functions Front & rear 12-volt auxiliary pwr points LH & RH colour-keyed padded cloth sunshades StabiliTrak vehicle stability enhancement system w/threshold switch Single 2-sided key Body-colour rocker mouldings (w/o chrome insert) Colour-keyed assist steps mounted between front & rear wheels Projector beam technology low-beam headlamps feature HomeLink-inc: programmable universal garage door opener transmitter Driver & front passenger seat-mounted inflatable side impact airbags 5-link coil spring rear suspension Borg Warner 1-speed full-time open differential transfer case Independent torsion bar front suspension Coat hooks-inc: driver & front passenger-side, rear seat & cargo area Gauges-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, voltmeter, fuel level, engine temp, oil pressure, engine hour meter 16" spare tire Colour-keyed pwr fold away heated pwr mirrors-inc: electrochromic driver- side mirror, integrated turn signal indicators, reverse down & side entry illumination 2nd row 60/40 3-passenger split folding bench seat w/heated outboard seats, centre armrest Rearview mirror w/8-point compass, outside temp, front passenger airbag status HD trailering pkg-inc: trailer hitch platform & 7-pin wiring connector, 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor, trailer brake wiring harness Smoker's pkg-inc: lighter element, lighter receptacle, ashtray

