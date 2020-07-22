2006 Mazda MPV

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Cigar Lighter Variable intermittent windshield wipers Rear intermittent wiper Carpeted floor covering & floor mats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Transmission oil cooler Trim Leather upholstery Body colour bodyside mouldings & door handles Comfort Illuminated Entry Lockable illuminated glove compartment Exterior Halogen Headlights Safety Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags Side-impact door beams Driver & front passenger frontal airbags Security Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system Windows Green tinted windshield & front door glass

Additional Features Body Colour Bumpers 17" Alloy Wheels Cloth headliner Front & rear stabilizer bars Driver footrest 75 litre fuel tank Side marker lamps Silver meter rings Breakaway heated pwr mirrors Flip out rear quarter window Centre console w/storage bin 2nd row heater ducts Independent rear heater w/separate controls Front/rear door bottle holders Driver & passenger front door pockets Illuminated ignition key surround Front passenger under seat storage drawer (6) rope hooks & (2) shopping bag hooks in cargo area 3-point seat belts for outboard seating positions-inc: 1st & 2nd row adjustable shoulder anchors Front seat belt pretensioners & load limiters Lap belt for 3rd row centre seating position Dual pwr sliding rear side doors Chromed accents on ventilator bezels & inner door handles Rear gate 12V accessory pwr outlet Electronic Brake Force Distribution system (EBFD) Driver side seatback pocket Pwr tilt/sliding glass moonroof w/sunshade Front & rear air conditioning w/clean air filter Windshield sunshade band Carbon-like trim on centre panel P215/60R17 all-season tires Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes 3.0L DOHC MPFI 24-valve V6 engine GFX pkg-inc: front/rear air dam, side sills, fog lights, body colour front grille, large size exhaust, black plastic cover on front/rear lamps Privacy glass on rear doors, rear windows & liftgate 2nd row separate reclining seats for 2-passengers-inc: right hand seat w/left & right sliding function, split seat sliding & horizontal folding function, removable seats, adjustable headrests, (4) armrests 3-passenger reclining 3rd row bench seat-inc: under floor fold-down (for flat cargo floor) & horizontal fold & rear-facing functions w/spring assist, adjustable headrests AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: clock, premium sound system w/(9) speakers w/80-watt subwoofer, built-in audio display Assist grips-inc: (2) front, (2) 2nd row, (1) 3rd row, rear gate Cloth sunvisors w/extension, covered illuminated vanity mirrors & driver-side strap Coat hooks-inc: (2) 2nd row, (1) 3rd row Cup holders-inc: (2) front, (2) middle, (3) rear Front/rear pwr windows w/driver one-touch down, driver-side illuminated switch Illuminated front ashtray, rear quarter & 2nd row rear door trim ashtrays Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, LCD odometer & twin trip odometers Lamps-inc: centre dome, cargo area, front map, front door courtesy Leather wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel w/audio controls Leather wrapped seat side parking brake lever w/chromed button Reclining front bucket seats w/armrests, driver 8-way pwr, adjustable headrests, driver seat lumbar & lift function, seatback assist grips w/shopping bag, passenger seat-side table 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, high efficiency torque converter & hill climbing control Engine-speed variable pwr rack & pinion steering MacPherson strut independent front suspension w/coil springs Temporary spare tire mounted under centre floor Torsion-beam rear axle suspension w/coil springs ALR seat belts-inc: front passenger, 2nd row seat, 3rd row outboard positions ISOFIX child seat tether anchors-inc: (2) 2nd row, (1) 3rd row

