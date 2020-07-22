Menu
2006 Mazda MPV

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

Contact Seller
2006 Mazda MPV

2006 Mazda MPV

GT

2006 Mazda MPV

GT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 5472395
  • Stock #: 191145B
  • VIN: JM3LW28J760570582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2006 Mazda MPV is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Cigar Lighter
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear intermittent wiper
Carpeted floor covering & floor mats
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission oil cooler
Leather upholstery
Body colour bodyside mouldings & door handles
Illuminated Entry
Lockable illuminated glove compartment
Halogen Headlights
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Side-impact door beams
Driver & front passenger frontal airbags
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Green tinted windshield & front door glass
Body Colour Bumpers
17" Alloy Wheels
Cloth headliner
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Driver footrest
75 litre fuel tank
Side marker lamps
Silver meter rings
Breakaway heated pwr mirrors
Flip out rear quarter window
Centre console w/storage bin
2nd row heater ducts
Independent rear heater w/separate controls
Front/rear door bottle holders
Driver & passenger front door pockets
Illuminated ignition key surround
Front passenger under seat storage drawer
(6) rope hooks & (2) shopping bag hooks in cargo area
3-point seat belts for outboard seating positions-inc: 1st & 2nd row adjustable shoulder anchors
Front seat belt pretensioners & load limiters
Lap belt for 3rd row centre seating position
Dual pwr sliding rear side doors
Chromed accents on ventilator bezels & inner door handles
Rear gate 12V accessory pwr outlet
Electronic Brake Force Distribution system (EBFD)
Driver side seatback pocket
Pwr tilt/sliding glass moonroof w/sunshade
Front & rear air conditioning w/clean air filter
Windshield sunshade band
Carbon-like trim on centre panel
P215/60R17 all-season tires
Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
3.0L DOHC MPFI 24-valve V6 engine
GFX pkg-inc: front/rear air dam, side sills, fog lights, body colour front grille, large size exhaust, black plastic cover on front/rear lamps
Privacy glass on rear doors, rear windows & liftgate
2nd row separate reclining seats for 2-passengers-inc: right hand seat w/left & right sliding function, split seat sliding & horizontal folding function, removable seats, adjustable headrests, (4) armrests
3-passenger reclining 3rd row bench seat-inc: under floor fold-down (for flat cargo floor) & horizontal fold & rear-facing functions w/spring assist, adjustable headrests
AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: clock, premium sound system w/(9) speakers w/80-watt subwoofer, built-in audio display
Assist grips-inc: (2) front, (2) 2nd row, (1) 3rd row, rear gate
Cloth sunvisors w/extension, covered illuminated vanity mirrors & driver-side strap
Coat hooks-inc: (2) 2nd row, (1) 3rd row
Cup holders-inc: (2) front, (2) middle, (3) rear
Front/rear pwr windows w/driver one-touch down, driver-side illuminated switch
Illuminated front ashtray, rear quarter & 2nd row rear door trim ashtrays
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, LCD odometer & twin trip odometers
Lamps-inc: centre dome, cargo area, front map, front door courtesy
Leather wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel w/audio controls
Leather wrapped seat side parking brake lever w/chromed button
Reclining front bucket seats w/armrests, driver 8-way pwr, adjustable headrests, driver seat lumbar & lift function, seatback assist grips w/shopping bag, passenger seat-side table
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, high efficiency torque converter & hill climbing control
Engine-speed variable pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut independent front suspension w/coil springs
Temporary spare tire mounted under centre floor
Torsion-beam rear axle suspension w/coil springs
ALR seat belts-inc: front passenger, 2nd row seat, 3rd row outboard positions
ISOFIX child seat tether anchors-inc: (2) 2nd row, (1) 3rd row

