613-830-5676
Check this one out! Looking for a very clean, like-new reliable sedan? Then check out this 2006 Pontiac G6 GT. Don't let its age fool you; this one has ultra low mileage and is in excellent condition!! Features include: 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, power sunroof, heated seats, black-chrome wheels, power driver-seat, remote start, power group & more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $7995 plus HST and licensing! Call today before this one gets away!
