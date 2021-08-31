Menu
2006 Pontiac G6

79,762 KM

Details Description Features

GT - ONLY 79K, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!

Location

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

79,762KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8072182
  Stock #: 22001
  VIN: 1G2ZH558564282430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Check this one out! Looking for a very clean, like-new reliable sedan? Then check out this 2006 Pontiac G6 GT. Don't let its age fool you; this one has ultra low mileage and is in excellent condition!! Features include: 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, power sunroof, heated seats, black-chrome wheels, power driver-seat, remote start, power group & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $7995 plus HST and licensing! Call today before this one gets away!

Vehicle Features

6-CYL ENGINE
POWER SUNROOF
BLACK CHROME WHEELS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
HEATED SEATS
POWER GROUP
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Adjustable Pedals

