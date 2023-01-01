Menu
2006 Pontiac Solstice

61,590 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2006 Pontiac Solstice

2006 Pontiac Solstice

LOW KM!!! 5SPD, LEATHER, MONSOON AUDIO, LOADED!

2006 Pontiac Solstice

LOW KM!!! 5SPD, LEATHER, MONSOON AUDIO, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10124571
  • Stock #: 23063
  • VIN: 1G2MB33B46Y102748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 61,590 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Check out the ULTRA LOW MILEAGE on this sharp 2006 Pontiac Solstice convertible!! ONLY 61,000km!!! Feautres include: 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, 5-speed manual transmission, leather interior, power group, cruise control, chrome wheels, keyless entry, 6-Disc CD/MP3 player with premium Monsoon 7-speaker sound system, fog lights and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $15999 plus HST and licensing! Call today and reserve this one before it is sold!

Vehicle Features

Packages

5-SPEED MANUAL
4-CYL
LEATHER
POWER GROUP
AIR CONDITIONING
6-DISC CD/MP3 PLAYER
MONSOON AUDIO
CONVENIENCE PKG
CRUISE CONTROL
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

