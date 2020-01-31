Menu
2006 Pontiac Solstice

CONVERTIBLE! AUTO, LEATHER, A/C, LOADED!

2006 Pontiac Solstice

CONVERTIBLE! AUTO, LEATHER, A/C, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Sale Price

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,117KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4662588
  • Stock #: 20016
  • VIN: 1G2MB35B26Y114796
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Check out this beautiful 2006 Pontiac Solstice Convertible! Beat the spring rush and make this sporty convertible yours! Features include: leather interior, automatic transmission, power group, a/c, alloy wheels, premium 7-speaker Monsoon stereo, leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls, remote keyless entry, cruise control & more! Luxe certified pre-owned select including: 100-point inspection & reconditioning, interior/exterior detail clean up, Ontario or Quebec safety, carproof vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! Priced at ONLY $10,999 plus HST & licensing. Call today and grab this beautiful Solstice convertible before it is gone!! Buy it now and we will store it for you in our showroom until the spring!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Convertible Soft Top

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

