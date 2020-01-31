1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Check out this beautiful 2006 Pontiac Solstice Convertible! Beat the spring rush and make this sporty convertible yours! Features include: leather interior, automatic transmission, power group, a/c, alloy wheels, premium 7-speaker Monsoon stereo, leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio controls, remote keyless entry, cruise control & more! Luxe certified pre-owned select including: 100-point inspection & reconditioning, interior/exterior detail clean up, Ontario or Quebec safety, carproof vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! Priced at ONLY $10,999 plus HST & licensing. Call today and grab this beautiful Solstice convertible before it is gone!! Buy it now and we will store it for you in our showroom until the spring!!
