Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Pontiac Solstice

74,350 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2006 Pontiac Solstice

2006 Pontiac Solstice

LOW KM! 5SPD, LEATHER, MONSOON STEREO, XM RADIO!

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Pontiac Solstice

LOW KM! 5SPD, LEATHER, MONSOON STEREO, XM RADIO!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8635589
  • Stock #: 22043
  • VIN: 1G2MB35B16Y116054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 74,350 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Check out the low mileage on this sharp 2006 Pontiac Solstice convertible!! ONLY 74,000km!!! Feautres include: 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, 5-speed manual transmission, leather interior, power group, cruise control, chrome wheels, keyless entry, CD/MP3 player, 7-speaker Monsoon premium audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio, fog lights and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $15995 plus HST and licensing! Call today and reserve this one before it is sold!

Vehicle Features

CHROME WHEELS
MANUAL TRANSMISSION
MONSOON STEREO
SATELLITE RADIO
POWER GROUP
LEATHER INTERIOR
CD/MP3 PLAYER
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2013 Chevrolet Trax ...
 97,591 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 104,228 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio LX+ ECO...
 54,243 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory