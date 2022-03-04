$15,995+ tax & licensing
2006 Pontiac Solstice
LOW KM! 5SPD, LEATHER, MONSOON STEREO, XM RADIO!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8635589
- Stock #: 22043
- VIN: 1G2MB35B16Y116054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 74,350 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Check out the low mileage on this sharp 2006 Pontiac Solstice convertible!! ONLY 74,000km!!! Feautres include: 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, 5-speed manual transmission, leather interior, power group, cruise control, chrome wheels, keyless entry, CD/MP3 player, 7-speaker Monsoon premium audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio, fog lights and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $15995 plus HST and licensing! Call today and reserve this one before it is sold!
Vehicle Features
