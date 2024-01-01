Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=text-align:center;> <p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO<br /> <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b><strong>SELL YOUR CAR</strong></a>? WE BUY EVERYTHING!</p> <p>Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion.</p> <p>Ask us for more details!</p> <p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p> <p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p> </div>

2006 Toyota Matrix

180,890 KM

Details Description Features

$3,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota Matrix

XR

Watch This Vehicle
11982171

2006 Toyota Matrix

XR

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

Contact Seller

$3,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,890KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KR32E06C559295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,890 KM

Vehicle Description



WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO

SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!



Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion.



Ask us for more details!



DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.



Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information



Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Kia

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 23,700 KM $32,498 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Highlander V6 for sale in Orleans, ON
2010 Toyota Highlander V6 279,528 KM $6,998 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Matrix XR for sale in Orleans, ON
2006 Toyota Matrix XR 180,890 KM $3,998 + tax & lic

Email Orleans Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,998

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Matrix