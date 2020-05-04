2007 Buick Allure

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger

Solar Ray tinted glass Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Compact Spare Tire Safety Front & Rear Inflatable Side Head Curtain Air Bags

Dual note horn

Child security rear door locks

3-point seat belts in all seating positions

Rear seat lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Seating Rear seat heater ducts

Split folding rear seat w/centre armrest & dual cupholders Trim Body-colour body-side mouldings

Chrome surround grille w/graphite coloured accents Media / Nav / Comm Rear window antenna Comfort Dual zone automatic air conditioning

Pollen air filtration system

Additional Features Cargo Net

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

lockout protection

Content theft system

Internal manual trunk release handle

Front seatback map pockets

Engine coolant heater

Steering wheel mounted cruise control

Brake & transmission shift interlock

Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system

Variable intermittent flat blade windshield wipers w/wet arm

Retained accessory pwr for windows & radio

Front & rear passenger assist handles

4-spoke steering wheel

Pwr windows w/driver side express-down & passenger lockout feature

Dual extendable visors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors

PASS-Key III+ theft deterrent system w/immobilizer & double cut single key

690 CCA battery w/rundown protection

4-wheel independent premium ride suspension

Single stainless steel exhaust

3.8L SFI V6 3800 Series III engine-inc: electronic throttle control

Pwr 4-wheel Bosch disc brakes

Lighting-inc: glovebox, trunk, delayed entry exit w/theatre dimming, rear courtesy, front footwell, front map lights

Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer, temp & fuel gauge, tachometer, trip odometer, door & trunk ajar, washer fluid level & oil life monitor

Quiet Tuning-inc: laminated front side door glass & windshield, quiet laminated steel, enhanced exhaust tuning, enhanced melt on deadeners, increased use of acoustic materials

Halogen composite headlamps-inc: flash-to-pass, automatic light control, Twilight Sentinel

License plate mounting provisions (included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)

Driver info centre-inc: 5 button language selection, personalization features, fuel data centre

