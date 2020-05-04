Menu
2007 Buick Allure

CXL

2007 Buick Allure

CXL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 231,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4964868
  • Stock #: 190333B
  • VIN: 2G4WJ582371143898
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2007 Buick Allure is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This sedan has 231,200 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Solar Ray tinted glass
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
Safety
  • Front & Rear Inflatable Side Head Curtain Air Bags
  • Dual note horn
  • Child security rear door locks
  • 3-point seat belts in all seating positions
  • Rear seat lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • Split folding rear seat w/centre armrest & dual cupholders
Trim
  • Body-colour body-side mouldings
  • Chrome surround grille w/graphite coloured accents
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Rear window antenna
Comfort
  • Dual zone automatic air conditioning
  • Pollen air filtration system
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • lockout protection
  • Content theft system
  • Internal manual trunk release handle
  • Front seatback map pockets
  • Engine coolant heater
  • Steering wheel mounted cruise control
  • Brake & transmission shift interlock
  • Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
  • Variable intermittent flat blade windshield wipers w/wet arm
  • Retained accessory pwr for windows & radio
  • Front & rear passenger assist handles
  • 4-spoke steering wheel
  • Pwr windows w/driver side express-down & passenger lockout feature
  • Dual extendable visors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
  • PASS-Key III+ theft deterrent system w/immobilizer & double cut single key
  • 690 CCA battery w/rundown protection
  • 4-wheel independent premium ride suspension
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.8L SFI V6 3800 Series III engine-inc: electronic throttle control
  • Pwr 4-wheel Bosch disc brakes
  • Lighting-inc: glovebox, trunk, delayed entry exit w/theatre dimming, rear courtesy, front footwell, front map lights
  • Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer, temp & fuel gauge, tachometer, trip odometer, door & trunk ajar, washer fluid level & oil life monitor
  • Quiet Tuning-inc: laminated front side door glass & windshield, quiet laminated steel, enhanced exhaust tuning, enhanced melt on deadeners, increased use of acoustic materials
  • Halogen composite headlamps-inc: flash-to-pass, automatic light control, Twilight Sentinel
  • License plate mounting provisions (included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)
  • Driver info centre-inc: 5 button language selection, personalization features, fuel data centre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

