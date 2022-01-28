Menu
2007 Chevrolet Equinox

78,194 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

LT - ONLY 78,000KM!!! SUNROOF, REMOTE START, CLEAN

Location

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

78,194KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8244255
  • Stock #: 22012
  • VIN: 2CNDL63F576102970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,194 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW CHECK OUT THE LOW MILEAGE ON THIS ONE!! Why pay over $40,000 or more for a brand new SUV!?? This 2007 Chevrolet Equinox is a proven performer that has all the features you are looking for including: automatic transmission, power sunroof, power driver seat, remote start, 6-disc CD/MP3 player, 7-speaker premium Pioneer audio system, 17 inch polished wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $8995 plus HST and licensing. Call today and make your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

SUNROOF
POWER DRIVER SEAT
6-DISC CD CHANGER
POWER GROUP
CRUISE CONTROL
REMOTE START
POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

