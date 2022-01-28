$8,995+ tax & licensing
613-830-5676
2007 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - ONLY 78,000KM!!! SUNROOF, REMOTE START, CLEAN
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
- Listing ID: 8244255
- Stock #: 22012
- VIN: 2CNDL63F576102970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,194 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW CHECK OUT THE LOW MILEAGE ON THIS ONE!! Why pay over $40,000 or more for a brand new SUV!?? This 2007 Chevrolet Equinox is a proven performer that has all the features you are looking for including: automatic transmission, power sunroof, power driver seat, remote start, 6-disc CD/MP3 player, 7-speaker premium Pioneer audio system, 17 inch polished wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $8995 plus HST and licensing. Call today and make your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
