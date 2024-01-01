$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Fusion
SEL
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 3FAHP02197R240121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2007 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Compact Spare Tire
Variable assist pwr steering
Chrome Exhaust Tips
Battery saver w/pwr accessory delay
17" aluminum wheels
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Chrome window trim
Solar tinted glass
Chrome grille surround
Colour-keyed bodyside moulding w/bright beltline
Auto on/off quad halogen headlamps
Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors w/puddle lamps
Interior
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
(2) coat hooks
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Grocery bag hooks in trunk
(3) assist handles
Pwr remote trunk release
Instrument panel storage bin
Leather shift knob
Front seatback map pockets
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Rear 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat w/fixed head restraints
Two-tier centre console w/(2) cup holders
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise/audio/climate controls
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down feature
Electronic automatic temperature control (EATC) w/outside temp display
Dash-top storage bin
Rear seat armrest-inc: (2) cup holders
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
Door panels-inc: map pockets, cup holders
Message centre-inc: trip computer, compass
Safety
Emergency Trunk Release
LATCH SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Occupant classification system
Side impact protection system-inc: side impact air bags, side curtain air bags
Additional Features
Fixed-interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Rear dome lamp w/map lamps
Unique applique on instrument panel, centre stack, centre console
3.0L 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, oil pressure, coolant levels, lamp outage, low washer fluid
P225/50R17 Michelin Pilot HIX MXM4 all-season tires
Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual-stage front air bags, driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
