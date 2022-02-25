Menu
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

135,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

LOW KM! CLEAN! A/C, CD PLAYER, POWER GROUP!

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

LOW KM! CLEAN! A/C, CD PLAYER, POWER GROUP!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8361444
  • Stock #: 22025
  • VIN: 2G2WP552371121122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this one! Looking for an affordable, low mileage sedan? This is the one for you! This 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix has all the features you need including: 6-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, power group, air conditioning, CD player, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $6995 plus HST and licensing! Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

6-CYL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
CD PLAYER
POWER GROUP
KEYLESS ENTRY
AIR CONDITIONING
CRUISE CONTROL
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

