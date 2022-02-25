$6,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix
LOW KM! CLEAN! A/C, CD PLAYER, POWER GROUP!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8361444
- Stock #: 22025
- VIN: 2G2WP552371121122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this one! Looking for an affordable, low mileage sedan? This is the one for you! This 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix has all the features you need including: 6-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, power group, air conditioning, CD player, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $6995 plus HST and licensing! Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
