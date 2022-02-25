2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8361444

8361444 Stock #: 22025

22025 VIN: 2G2WP552371121122

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 6-CYL ENGINE AUTOMATIC CD PLAYER POWER GROUP KEYLESS ENTRY AIR CONDITIONING CRUISE CONTROL Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.