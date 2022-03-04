Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

93,516 KM

Details Description Features

$7,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,795

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

LOW KM, AUTO, A/C, CD, POWER DRIVER SEAT, CLEAN!

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

LOW KM, AUTO, A/C, CD, POWER DRIVER SEAT, CLEAN!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,795

+ taxes & licensing

93,516KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8648378
  • Stock #: 22046
  • VIN: 2G2WP552871161468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a well-built, well-equipped, low-mileage family sedan? Look no further, this ONE-OWNER 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix is the vehicle you need! Features include: 6-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, power group, cruise control, power driver seat, air conditioning, CD player, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $7795 plus HST and licensing. Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

6-CYL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
CD PLAYER
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER DRIVER SEAT
POWER GROUP
KEYLESS ENTRY
CRUISE CONTROL
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2007 Pontiac Grand P...
 93,516 KM
$7,795 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac Vibe RA...
 143,563 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2006 Pontiac Solstic...
 74,350 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory