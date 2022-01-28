Menu
2007 Pontiac Torrent

172,185 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2007 Pontiac Torrent

2007 Pontiac Torrent

SPORT - LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, XM RADIO!

2007 Pontiac Torrent

SPORT - LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, XM RADIO!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

172,185KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8244126
  • Stock #: 22006
  • VIN: 2CKDL63F776231841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fully-loaded inexensive SUV? This 2007 Pontiac Torrent is the vehicle for you! Features include: automatic transmission, heated leather seats, power driver seat, remote start, power group, 6-disc CD/MP3 player, SiriusXM satellite radio, chrome wheels, air conditioning, cruise control and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $5995 plus HST and licensing. In-house leasing options are also available for this vehicle, ask us for further details! Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

SPORT FWD
SUNROOF
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
6-DISC CD CHANGER
PIONEER AUDIO SYSTEM
XM SATELLIE RADIO
POWER DRIVER SEAT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

