2007 Pontiac Torrent
SPORT - LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, XM RADIO!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8244126
- Stock #: 22006
- VIN: 2CKDL63F776231841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fully-loaded inexensive SUV? This 2007 Pontiac Torrent is the vehicle for you! Features include: automatic transmission, heated leather seats, power driver seat, remote start, power group, 6-disc CD/MP3 player, SiriusXM satellite radio, chrome wheels, air conditioning, cruise control and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $5995 plus HST and licensing. In-house leasing options are also available for this vehicle, ask us for further details! Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
