2007 Saturn Ion
Sedan ION.2 BASE - Low Mileage
2007 Saturn Ion
Sedan ION.2 BASE - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
85,352KM
Used
VIN 1G8AZ55F27Z164225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,352 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Hello. This 2007 Saturn Ion Sedan is for sale today in Orleans.
This sedan has 85,352 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Interior Trunk Lighting
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Pwr windows
Rear window defroster w/timer
Non-locking glove box
Adjustable driver seat height
60/40 split rear bench seat
Dual sunshades w/vanity mirrors
3-way dome lamp w/delayed shutoff feature & theatre dimming
Front/rear console mounted auxiliary pwr outlets
Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer, 8000 rpm tachometer, fuel level, coolant temperature
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless steel exhaust
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent strut type front suspension
Semi-independent torsion beam rear suspension
Electric pwr steering (EPS)
Exterior
Halogen Headlamps
Polymer vertical body panels
Dual black pwr mirrors
Solar Ray tinted glass w/Soft Ray windshield
Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)
Safety
Internal manual trunk release handle
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags
Height adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners & energy absorbing retractors
3-point safety belts at all seating positions
Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH) system at all rear seats
Trim
Body colour front/rear bumpers & fascias
Convenience
Remote hood/decklid releases
Additional Features
Body coloured roof rail applique
Rear tail lamps w/reflector optics
Body colour flush appearance door handles
Adjustable rake steering column w/multi-function switch
Centre mounted gauge cluster w/black faces & white graphics
LCD message centre w/messages such as trunk ajar or low fuel
Oil life monitor w/reset
Automatic occupant sensing for front passenger seat air bag
Steel timing chain
Trunk mounted maintenance free battery
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes
2.2L DOHC SFI 16-VALVE 4-CYL ECOTEC ENGINE
Dual front coaxial, dual extended range premium 4-speaker system
Front console adjustable centre armrest, 2 cupholders
Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrest, passenger seat folds flat
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
