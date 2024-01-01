Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchasers expense. This vehicle may not be fit to register and be driven in its current condition.

2007 Toyota Camry

202,896 KM

Details Description Features

$6,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Toyota Camry

HYBRID 4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Camry

HYBRID 4dr Sdn

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

  1. 11275391
  2. 11275391
  3. 11275391
  4. 11275391
  5. 11275391
  6. 11275391
  7. 11275391
  8. 11275391
  9. 11275391
  10. 11275391
  11. 11275391
  12. 11275391
  13. 11275391
  14. 11275391
  15. 11275391
  16. 11275391
  17. 11275391
Contact Seller

$6,994

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
202,896KM
Used
VIN 4T1BB46K87U009563

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,896 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchasers expense. This vehicle may not be fit to register and be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 5.7L/100 km
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel tank capacity: 65.0L
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km
Passenger volume: 2,871L (101.4 cu.ft.)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth(R)
CD-MP3 decoder
Traction Battery Level
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Front headroom: 986mm (38.8)
Front legroom: 1,059mm (41.7)
Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Exterior body width: 1,820mm (71.7)
Front hiproom: 1,387mm (54.6)
Wheelbase: 2,775mm (109.3)
Rear headroom: 959mm (37.8)
Exterior height: 1,460mm (57.5)
Speaker type: JBL
Rear hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.4mm x 96.0mm (3.48 x 3.78)
Front tires: 215/60VR16.0
Rear tires: 215/60VR16.0
Exterior length: 4,805mm (189.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,469mm (57.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,446mm (56.9)
Fuel economy city: 5.7L/100 km
Rear legroom: 908mm (35.7)
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Electric motor horsepower: 141hp @ 4,500RPM
Hybrid system net power: 187hp @ RPM
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid electric powertrain type: HEV (hybrid electric vehicle)
Brakes regenerative
Engine litres: 2.4L
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 245
Hybrid traction battery type: nickel metal hydride
Powertrain number of motors: 1
Electric motor 1 torque: 199 lb.-ft.
Hybrid traction battery number of cells: 204
Interior rear cargo volume: 300 L (11 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,669kg (3,680lbs)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 300 L (11 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 2,116kg (4,665lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi for sale in Orléans, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi 173,033 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD 4dr Premium Luxury for sale in Orléans, ON
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD 4dr Premium Luxury 44,046 KM $34,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SE S-AWC for sale in Orléans, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SE S-AWC 76,443 KM $24,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orleans Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

Call Dealer

613-702-XXXX

(click to show)

613-702-4412

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,994

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Camry