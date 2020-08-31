Menu
2008 Buick Lucerne

216,277 KM

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

CXL

CXL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

216,277KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5827110
  • Stock #: 200512A
  • VIN: 1G4HD572X8U168076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,277 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Buick Lucerne is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This sedan has 216,277 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 197HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tilt Steering Column
Halogen composite headlamps w/flash-to-pass & twilight sentinel
3-channel programmable universal home remote garage door opener
rear window defogger
Solar Ray light tinted glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
(6) SPEAKERS
Rear window antenna
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Dual zone automatic climate control w/rear seat heating/cooling ducts & cabin particulate filter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
pwr trunk release
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Child security rear door locks
3-point seat belts in all seating positions
LATCH seat provisions-inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children
Black front grille
Cargo Net
outside temp display
Electronic throttle control
Battery w/rundown protection
Internal manual trunk release handle
2.86 axle ratio
Auxiliary 12-volt pwr outlet
Body-colour body-side mouldings w/chrome inserts
P235/55R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES
16" compact spare tire
XM satellite radio-inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply)
Pwr windows w/driver side express-down
Retained accessory pwr for windows & radio
3-porthole chrome fender emblems
Front turn signal cornering lamps
Acoustic laminated glass for all moveable windows
Rear centre armrest w/dual cupholder & trunk pass through
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system-inc: Pass-key III
Walnut burl wood interior accents
Dual sliding visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front & rear passenger assist handles w/rear coat hooks
Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal air bags w/passenger dual depth
Automatic front passenger air bag suppression
Driver & front passenger side thorax air bags
Front & rear head curtain air bags
3.8L SFI V6 ENGINE
Single outlet stainless steel exhaust
License plate mounting provisions (Only on vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)
Centre console-inc: storage bin, storage tray, dual cupholders, coin holder, armrest
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, temp & fuel gauge, tachometer, driver info centre, compass
Lighting-inc: glovebox, trunk, delayed entry exit w/theatre dimming, rear courtesy, front footwell, front map, switchable rear reading lights
Quiet Tuning-inc: laminated front & rear side door glass & windshield, quiet laminated steel, enhanced exhaust tuning, enhanced melt on deadeners, increased use of acoustic materials
4-wheel independent ride & handling suspension w/auto-level control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

