New Arrival! This 2008 Cadillac STS is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This sedan has 322475 kms. It's pink in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- (3) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
- Exterior
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Front fog lamps
- Power Options
- Safety
- Child security rear door locks
- Seating
- Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags
- Additional Features
- driver info centre
- Battery Run-Down Protection
- Automatic parking brake release
- Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist
- Front seat belt pretensioners
- 3-point seat belts for all seating positions
- Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
- Automatic light control w/Twilight Sentinel
- Roof-mounted communications/GPS antenna
- XM satellite radio-inc: 130 channels of digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
- LED brakelights
- Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors w/driver-side auto-dimming
- Retained accessory pwr (pwr to radio & windows after key-off)
- Driver & front passenger seat back pockets
- Driver & front passenger illuminated visor mirrors
- Automatic front passenger airbag suppression
- Solar-Ray tinted glass w/laminated front side
- Front/rear roof-mounted head curtain airbags
- Automatic recall for radio & climate control based on previous driver settings
- AM/FM rear window integral antenna
- Child seat anchors-inc: (3) top tethers, lower child seat LATCH system
- 3.6L SIDI VVT V6 ENGINE
- Aluminum trim on centre stack, instrument panel moulding, shifter plate
- Front floor console w/shifter, (2) cupholders
- Instrumentation-inc: analogue speedometer, tachometer, engine coolant temp, fuel gauge
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/climate & audio controls
- Programmable features-inc: driver name, twilight delay, remote activation verification, perimeter lighting, auto door lock mode, delayed door locking, window lockout, chime volume
- Pwr windows w/express-up/down, pinchguard
- Rear bench seat w/pass-through armrest, (2) cupholders, 4-way articulating outboard head restraints
- 4-wheel independent suspension w/stabilizer bars
- Speed-sensitive variable-ratio pwr steering
- Stainless steel dual exhaust w/bright tips
- Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON. Optional for vehicles shipped to AB, PE, QC, SK, YT regions.)
- Dual halogen projector headlamps, wiper activated
