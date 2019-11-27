New Arrival! This 2008 Cadillac STS is fresh on our lot in Orleans.



This sedan has 322475 kms. It's pink in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Convenience Cruise Control

(3) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Front fog lamps Power Options pwr trunk release Safety Child security rear door locks Seating Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags

Additional Features driver info centre

Battery Run-Down Protection

Automatic parking brake release

Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist

Front seat belt pretensioners

3-point seat belts for all seating positions

Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags

Automatic light control w/Twilight Sentinel

Roof-mounted communications/GPS antenna

XM satellite radio-inc: 130 channels of digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*

LED brakelights

Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors w/driver-side auto-dimming

Retained accessory pwr (pwr to radio & windows after key-off)

Driver & front passenger seat back pockets

Driver & front passenger illuminated visor mirrors

Automatic front passenger airbag suppression

Solar-Ray tinted glass w/laminated front side

Front/rear roof-mounted head curtain airbags

Automatic recall for radio & climate control based on previous driver settings

AM/FM rear window integral antenna

Child seat anchors-inc: (3) top tethers, lower child seat LATCH system

3.6L SIDI VVT V6 ENGINE

Aluminum trim on centre stack, instrument panel moulding, shifter plate

Front floor console w/shifter, (2) cupholders

Instrumentation-inc: analogue speedometer, tachometer, engine coolant temp, fuel gauge

Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/climate & audio controls

Programmable features-inc: driver name, twilight delay, remote activation verification, perimeter lighting, auto door lock mode, delayed door locking, window lockout, chime volume

Pwr windows w/express-up/down, pinchguard

Rear bench seat w/pass-through armrest, (2) cupholders, 4-way articulating outboard head restraints

4-wheel independent suspension w/stabilizer bars

Speed-sensitive variable-ratio pwr steering

Stainless steel dual exhaust w/bright tips

Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON. Optional for vehicles shipped to AB, PE, QC, SK, YT regions.)

Dual halogen projector headlamps, wiper activated

