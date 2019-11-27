Menu
2008 Cadillac STS

V6

2008 Cadillac STS

V6

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 322,475KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4379877
  • Stock #: 390425C
  • VIN: 1G6DD67V380177800
Exterior Colour
Pink
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
New Arrival! This 2008 Cadillac STS is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This sedan has 322475 kms. It's pink in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm




Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • (3) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Front fog lamps
Power Options
  • pwr trunk release
Safety
  • Child security rear door locks
Seating
  • Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Additional Features
  • driver info centre
  • Battery Run-Down Protection
  • Automatic parking brake release
  • Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist
  • Front seat belt pretensioners
  • 3-point seat belts for all seating positions
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
  • Automatic light control w/Twilight Sentinel
  • Roof-mounted communications/GPS antenna
  • XM satellite radio-inc: 130 channels of digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
  • LED brakelights
  • Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors w/driver-side auto-dimming
  • Retained accessory pwr (pwr to radio & windows after key-off)
  • Driver & front passenger seat back pockets
  • Driver & front passenger illuminated visor mirrors
  • Automatic front passenger airbag suppression
  • Solar-Ray tinted glass w/laminated front side
  • Front/rear roof-mounted head curtain airbags
  • Automatic recall for radio & climate control based on previous driver settings
  • AM/FM rear window integral antenna
  • Child seat anchors-inc: (3) top tethers, lower child seat LATCH system
  • 3.6L SIDI VVT V6 ENGINE
  • Aluminum trim on centre stack, instrument panel moulding, shifter plate
  • Front floor console w/shifter, (2) cupholders
  • Instrumentation-inc: analogue speedometer, tachometer, engine coolant temp, fuel gauge
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/climate & audio controls
  • Programmable features-inc: driver name, twilight delay, remote activation verification, perimeter lighting, auto door lock mode, delayed door locking, window lockout, chime volume
  • Pwr windows w/express-up/down, pinchguard
  • Rear bench seat w/pass-through armrest, (2) cupholders, 4-way articulating outboard head restraints
  • 4-wheel independent suspension w/stabilizer bars
  • Speed-sensitive variable-ratio pwr steering
  • Stainless steel dual exhaust w/bright tips
  • Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON. Optional for vehicles shipped to AB, PE, QC, SK, YT regions.)
  • Dual halogen projector headlamps, wiper activated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

