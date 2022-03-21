Menu
2008 Chevrolet Equinox

126,911 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

LOW KM, POWER GROUP, KEYLESS, ALLOYS, A/C!

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

LOW KM, POWER GROUP, KEYLESS, ALLOYS, A/C!

Location

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,911KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8735582
  • Stock #: 22051
  • VIN: 2CNDL13F686347037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,911 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an inexpensive yet capable vehicle? This 2008 Chevrolet Equinox is the vehicle you have been looking for! Features include: power group, air conditioning, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, CD player, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry, folding rear seats and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $8995 plus HST and licensing. Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

ALLOY WHEELS
AIR CONDITIONING
POWER GROUP
CD PLAYER
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

