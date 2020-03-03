Menu
2008 Hyundai Sonata

2008 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,108KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4796478
  • Stock #: 400029A
  • VIN: 5NPET46CX8H325386
Exterior Colour
Gold
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
New Arrival! This 2008 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This coupe has 149,108 kms. It's gold in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm




Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

