2008 Lexus RX 450h

200,237 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2008 Lexus RX 450h

2008 Lexus RX 450h

4WD 4DR HYBRID

2008 Lexus RX 450h

4WD 4DR HYBRID

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

200,237KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7464150
  Stock #: 210483A
  VIN: JTJHW31U882064949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,237 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Lexus RX 450H is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This SUV has 200,237 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear seat heater ducts
Retained accessory pwr
Front/rear cup holders
Cargo area tonneau cover
Side & under cargo area storage compartments
Roof Rack
Body-colour bumpers
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child-restraint seat anchor points
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Roll-sensing front/rear head & side curtain airbags
Digital clock
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Illuminated Entry System
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Engine Oil Cooler
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr steering
Carpet Floor Mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Accessory pwr outlets
Metallic shift knob
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Rear Step Bumper
LED Taillights
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Assist grips
Overhead sunglasses holder
Remote fuel-filler door release
Rear Bumper Protector
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Driver coin case compartment
PWR TAILGATE
Body-colour rear spoiler
Front seatback pocket
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Cargo area tie down rings
All-position 3-point seat belts
Water repellent door glass
Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/mist feature
Sliding front centre console box
Easy access memory system
Driver/front passenger opening door pockets
Pwr tilt/sliding moonroof w/sunshade
Colour-keyed electrochromic pwr heated mirrors
40/20/40 split-folding sliding rear seat
Leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Aluminum dash accents
Front dual-stage airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
P235/55R18 all-season tires
Chrome-finish door handles
18" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
Anti-vibration subframe
Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tail pipe
Dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension-inc: coil springs, gas struts
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: coil springs, gas struts, anti-dive geometry
Dual-zone automatic climate control-inc: dust filter, pollen filter, deodorizing filter, soft-touch heater controls
Instrumentation-inc: multi-info display, water temp, dual trip odometer
Lights-inc: reading lamps, front footwell lights
Pwr heated front bucket seats-inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, 8-way pwr front passenger seat, pwr lumbar, adjustable headrests, 2-position driver seat memory
Pwr windows-inc: auto-up/down for all windows, jam protection
Warnings-inc: low fuel, low oil, low washer fluid, front seat belts
3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-iE), hybrid synergy drive (HSD), front/rear high-output permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors
Electronically controlled continuously variable transmission w/pwr split device
HD equipment-inc: battery, starter, alternator & heater
On-demand electronic 4-wheel drive
Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes-inc: integrated regenerative braking system, electronically controlled hydraulic braking system (ECB2)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

