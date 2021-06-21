2008 Lexus RX 450h

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 0 , 2 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 200,237 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Integrated Garage Door Opener Rear seat heater ducts Retained accessory pwr Front/rear cup holders Cargo area tonneau cover Side & under cargo area storage compartments Exterior Roof Rack Body-colour bumpers Safety First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child-restraint seat anchor points Front seat-mounted side airbags Roll-sensing front/rear head & side curtain airbags Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Seating LEATHER SEAT TRIM Comfort Illuminated Entry System Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Front/rear stabilizer bars Electric pwr steering Convenience Carpet Floor Mats Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Power Options Accessory pwr outlets Trim Metallic shift knob Security Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer Additional Features Rear Step Bumper LED Taillights Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors Assist grips Overhead sunglasses holder Remote fuel-filler door release Rear Bumper Protector Simulated Leather Door Trim Driver coin case compartment PWR TAILGATE Body-colour rear spoiler Front seatback pocket Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters Cargo area tie down rings All-position 3-point seat belts Water repellent door glass Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/mist feature Sliding front centre console box Easy access memory system Driver/front passenger opening door pockets Pwr tilt/sliding moonroof w/sunshade Colour-keyed electrochromic pwr heated mirrors 40/20/40 split-folding sliding rear seat Leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls Aluminum dash accents Front dual-stage airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor P235/55R18 all-season tires Chrome-finish door handles 18" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks Anti-vibration subframe Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tail pipe Dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension-inc: coil springs, gas struts Independent MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: coil springs, gas struts, anti-dive geometry Dual-zone automatic climate control-inc: dust filter, pollen filter, deodorizing filter, soft-touch heater controls Instrumentation-inc: multi-info display, water temp, dual trip odometer Lights-inc: reading lamps, front footwell lights Pwr heated front bucket seats-inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, 8-way pwr front passenger seat, pwr lumbar, adjustable headrests, 2-position driver seat memory Pwr windows-inc: auto-up/down for all windows, jam protection Warnings-inc: low fuel, low oil, low washer fluid, front seat belts 3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-iE), hybrid synergy drive (HSD), front/rear high-output permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors Electronically controlled continuously variable transmission w/pwr split device HD equipment-inc: battery, starter, alternator & heater On-demand electronic 4-wheel drive Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes-inc: integrated regenerative braking system, electronically controlled hydraulic braking system (ECB2)

