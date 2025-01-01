$4,995+ taxes & licensing
2008 Lincoln MKX
MKX, PANO SUNROOF, LEATHER, CHROME WHEELS!
2008 Lincoln MKX
MKX, PANO SUNROOF, LEATHER, CHROME WHEELS!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 225,011 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh trade-in. Well-maintained and oil-sprayed/rust-proofed annually. This one has it all including: power sunroof, heated/cooled seats, power hatch, power seats, chrome wheels and more. Sold with a fresh oil change, interior/exterior detail and Ontario safety certification. Priced at ONLY $4995+hst and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-830-5676