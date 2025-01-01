Menu
<p>Fresh trade-in. Well-maintained and oil-sprayed/rust-proofed annually. This one has it all including: power sunroof, heated/cooled seats, power hatch, power seats, chrome wheels and more. Sold with a fresh oil change, interior/exterior detail and Ontario safety certification. Priced at ONLY $4995+hst and licensing.</p>

2008 Lincoln MKX

225,011 KM

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Lincoln MKX

MKX, PANO SUNROOF, LEATHER, CHROME WHEELS!

2008 Lincoln MKX

MKX, PANO SUNROOF, LEATHER, CHROME WHEELS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,995

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,011KM
Good Condition
VIN 2LMDU68C28BJ20626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh trade-in. Well-maintained and oil-sprayed/rust-proofed annually. This one has it all including: power sunroof, heated/cooled seats, power hatch, power seats, chrome wheels and more. Sold with a fresh oil change, interior/exterior detail and Ontario safety certification. Priced at ONLY $4995+hst and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2008 Lincoln MKX