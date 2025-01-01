Menu
<p>Looking for an INEXPENSIVE summer toy!!??? Then wow do we have the car for you!! This 2008 Pontiac Solstice convertible is the sweet right you have been searching for! Features include: automatic transmission, leather interior, Monsoon premium audio system, power group, cruise control, remote keyless entry, air conditioning and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $164 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 11.9% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment before this one gets away!!!</span></p>

113,119 KM

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
113,119KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2MB35B58Y101642

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 113,119 KM

Looking for an INEXPENSIVE summer toy!!??? Then wow do we have the car for you!! This 2008 Pontiac Solstice convertible is the sweet right you have been searching for! Features include: automatic transmission, leather interior, Monsoon premium audio system, power group, cruise control, remote keyless entry, air conditioning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $164 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 11.9% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment before this one gets away!!!

LEATHER
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
ONSTAR
MONSOON STEREO
CHROME WHEELS
POWER GROUP
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
CRUISE CONTROL

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Leather Seats

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Power Seats

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 Pontiac Solstice