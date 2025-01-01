$14,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac Solstice
AUTO, LEATHER, MONSOON STEREO, SIRIUSXM, LOADED!
2008 Pontiac Solstice
AUTO, LEATHER, MONSOON STEREO, SIRIUSXM, LOADED!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 113,119 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an INEXPENSIVE summer toy!!??? Then wow do we have the car for you!! This 2008 Pontiac Solstice convertible is the sweet right you have been searching for! Features include: automatic transmission, leather interior, Monsoon premium audio system, power group, cruise control, remote keyless entry, air conditioning and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
Priced at ONLY $164 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 11.9% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment before this one gets away!!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676