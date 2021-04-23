Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Pontiac Solstice

145,230 KM

Details Description Features

$15,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,600

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2008 Pontiac Solstice

2008 Pontiac Solstice

CONVERTIBLE! AUTO, LEATHER, MOSOON STEREO, LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Pontiac Solstice

CONVERTIBLE! AUTO, LEATHER, MOSOON STEREO, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,600

+ taxes & licensing

145,230KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7019876
  • Stock #: 21029
  • VIN: 1G2MB35B28Y105888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 145,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fun summer toy?? Look no further! This 2008 Pontiac Solstice convertible is the answer! Features include: power group, cruise control, leather interior, air conditioning, automatic transmission, 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, chrome wheels, 6-disc CD changer, Monsoon premium audio system & more! 

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at only $15600 plus HST and licensing! Call today and make this one yours!!!

Vehicle Features

CONVERTIBLE
CHROME WHEELS
POWER GROUP
6-DISC CD CHANGER
CRUISE CONTROL
LEATHER SEATS
KEYLESS ENTRY
MONSOON SOUND SYSTEM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2008 Pontiac Solstic...
 145,230 KM
$15,600 + tax & lic
2013 Acura ILX PREMI...
 96,564 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2010 Audi S4 S4 PREM...
 146,426 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory