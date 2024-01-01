$35,038+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Corvette
2009 Chevrolet Corvette
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$35,038
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,527KM
VIN 1G1YY36W495113869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 56,527 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
New Arrival! This 2009 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This low mileage convertible has just 56,527 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Engine access, rear-opening hood
Steering, power, speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion, variable ratio
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with 3" polished stainless-steel tips
Engine, 6.2L V8 SFI (430 hp [320.6 kW] @ 5900 rpm, 424 lb-ft of torque [572.4 N-m] @ 4600 rpm)
Safety
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Center
Air bags, frontal and side-impact, driver and front passenger with Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your childs age and size. Even in vehicles equipped with air bags and the Passenger Sensing System...
Interior
Oil life monitoring system
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Lighting, interior with courtesy, cargo and glovebox
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Trunk release, push button open
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Console, floor 2 covered cup holders, ashtray with cigar lighter, auxiliary power outlet and CD storage
Floor mats, carpeted
Instrumentation, electronic analog with Driver Information Center and 2-line display
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger and outside temperature display
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming with compass, includes dual reading lights
Cargo net, in rear compartment area
Exterior
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Fog lamps, front, integral in front fascia
Headlamps, dual projector lamps, Xenon, High-Intensity Discharge (HID) low-beam tungsten-halogen high-beam with automatic exterior lamp control
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming, body- color
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, integral, hidden
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface), with specific steering wheel controls
Additional Features
Suspension, 4-wheel independent includes transverse composite springs
Storage with lockable glovebox, center console and 2 rear compartments with covers
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2009 Chevrolet Corvette