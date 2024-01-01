$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
Sport
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
263,559KM
VIN 1D3HV18T89S809439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 263,559 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 263,559 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
New Arrival! This 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 263,559 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
