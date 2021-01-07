2009 Kia Rondo

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 2.4L 16-valve I4 engine Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Safety Electronic Brake Distribution Front/rear crumple zones Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Side-impact door beams Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes Front seat-mounted side airbags Impact-sensing door unlock Front/rear side curtain airbags Rear child safety locks Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/driver auto down Pwr door locks w/central locking Convenience Front/rear floor mats Front/rear door map pocket Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Rear coat hook Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer Trim Body-coloured bumpers Exterior Front/rear mud guards Comfort Pollen/dust filter Centre-stack rear seat ducts Overhead sunglass holder Front anti-whiplash active headrests Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted micro antenna

Additional Features Projection headlamps Front armrest w/storage Illuminated ignition switch Cargo net hooks Transmission shift interlock Front/rear assist grips Front seat back pockets 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode 54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver Towing/lashing hooks (2) front cupholders & (2) rear bottle holders Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor (2) pwr outlets-inc: (1) front, (1) cargo area Front map lamp, delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps 3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners

