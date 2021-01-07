Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Kia Rondo

78,064 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2009 Kia Rondo

2009 Kia Rondo

CLOTH 2 sets of tires - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Kia Rondo

CLOTH 2 sets of tires - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

  1. 6531294
  2. 6531294
  3. 6531294
  4. 6531294
  5. 6531294
  6. 6531294
  7. 6531294
  8. 6531294
  9. 6531294
  10. 6531294
Contact Seller

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

78,064KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6531294
  • Stock #: 410377B
  • VIN: KNAFG528797280832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes Previous owner's winter tires! Low Mileage!



New Arrival! This 2009 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This low mileage wagon has just 78,064 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $105.48 with $0 down for 24 months @ 9.24% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
2.4L 16-valve I4 engine
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Electronic Brake Distribution
Front/rear crumple zones
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Side-impact door beams
Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear child safety locks
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto down
Pwr door locks w/central locking
Front/rear floor mats
Front/rear door map pocket
Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Rear coat hook
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Body-coloured bumpers
Front/rear mud guards
Pollen/dust filter
Centre-stack rear seat ducts
Overhead sunglass holder
Front anti-whiplash active headrests
Roof mounted micro antenna
Projection headlamps
Front armrest w/storage
Illuminated ignition switch
Cargo net hooks
Transmission shift interlock
Front/rear assist grips
Front seat back pockets
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Towing/lashing hooks
(2) front cupholders & (2) rear bottle holders
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
(2) pwr outlets-inc: (1) front, (1) cargo area
Front map lamp, delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 47,401 KM
$16,498 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 69,171 KM
$17,498 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 72,769 KM
$17,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory