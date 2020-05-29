+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
IN TRANSIT CALL & RESERVE!! This is the inexpensive low mileage vehicle you have been looking for!! This 2009 Pontiac G6 features an automatic transmission, sunroof, cruise control, & much more! Luxe certified pre-owned select includes: 100-point inspection & reconditioning, interior/exterior detail clean up, carproof vehicle history report, Ontario or Quebec safety certificate, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $241 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 12 months @ 8.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $5,995 (both prices plus HST & licensing). THIS VEHICLE WILL BE ARRIVING AT OUR DEALERSHIP SOON, CALL & RESERVE IT TODAY!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3