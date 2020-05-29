2009 Pontiac G6

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Proximity Key

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Split Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.