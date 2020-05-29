Menu
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2009 Pontiac G6

2009 Pontiac G6

AUTOMATIC, SUNROOF, CRUISE!!

2009 Pontiac G6

AUTOMATIC, SUNROOF, CRUISE!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Sale Price

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,979KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5092361
  • Stock #: 20027
  • VIN: 1G2ZJ57B494237884
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

IN TRANSIT CALL & RESERVE!! This is the inexpensive low mileage vehicle you have been looking for!! This 2009 Pontiac G6 features an automatic transmission, sunroof, cruise control, & much more! Luxe certified pre-owned select includes: 100-point inspection & reconditioning, interior/exterior detail clean up, carproof vehicle history report, Ontario or Quebec safety certificate, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $241 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 12 months @ 8.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $5,995 (both prices plus HST & licensing). THIS VEHICLE WILL BE ARRIVING AT OUR DEALERSHIP SOON, CALL & RESERVE IT TODAY!! 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

