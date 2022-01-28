2009 Pontiac Vibe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8244159

8244159 Stock #: 22011

22011 VIN: 5Y2SM67009Z454005

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 132,573 KM

Vehicle Features Packages ALL WHEEL DRIVE POWER GROUP CRUISE CONTROL AIR CONDITIONING CHROME WHEELS CD/MP3 PLAYER KEYLESS ENTRY Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Equalizer Telematics

