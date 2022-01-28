Menu
2009 Pontiac Vibe

132,573 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2009 Pontiac Vibe

2009 Pontiac Vibe

AWD!! LOW KM!! AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, CHROMES!

2009 Pontiac Vibe

AWD!! LOW KM!! AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, CHROMES!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,573KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8244159
  Stock #: 22011
  VIN: 5Y2SM67009Z454005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Hard to find tried and true Pontiac Vibe with ALL WHEEL DRIVE! These were co-developed with Toyota and use the same powertrain as its cousin, the Toyota Matrix! Features include: 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive, power group, cruise control, remote keyless entry, CD/MP3 player with 6-speakers, chrome wheels & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $134 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $8995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

 

Vehicle Features

ALL WHEEL DRIVE
POWER GROUP
CRUISE CONTROL
AIR CONDITIONING
CHROME WHEELS
CD/MP3 PLAYER
KEYLESS ENTRY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

