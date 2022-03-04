2009 Pontiac Vibe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8567552

8567552 Stock #: C1031

C1031 VIN: 5Y2SP67819Z409216

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 216,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Tinted Glass Body-colour folding pwr mirrors 2-speed rear wiper Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Stainless Steel exhaust system Front & rear stabilizer bars Torsion beam rear suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr front & rear disc brakes Interior REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Remote Fuel Door Release Driver foot rest Front/rear carpeted floor mats Tilt & telescopic steering column Electronic immobilizer Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child security rear door locks Front & rear side curtain airbags Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/traction control Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers Roof mounted antenna Convenience (2) rear coat hooks Automatic halogen reflector headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature Seating 60/40 flat-folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable headrests Additional Features Maintenance free battery w/run down protection Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensing system In-dash 115-volt AC pwr outlet 2-tier oversize glove box Driver & passenger visors w/covered vanity mirrors Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist Driver & front passenger body side airbags Rear window defogger w/indicator light, timer Warning system -inc: seat belts, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar Lighting -inc: dome illuminated entry, cargo area lamp Centre console w/storage armrest, cup holders Assist grips -inc: (1) front, (2) rear Safety belts all seating positions, front w/height adjustments, pretensioners, force limiters Instrumentation -inc: analog cluster w/speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, engine temp, outside temp, fuel gauges, low washer fluid level indicator 1.8L DOHC MPI VVT-I 4-cyl engine (N/A w/MX0 5-speed Auto Trans, 1SC Preferred Equipment Group)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.