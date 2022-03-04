$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac Vibe
4DR WGN FWD
216,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8567552
- Stock #: C1031
- VIN: 5Y2SP67819Z409216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 216,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This hatchback has 216,500 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Tinted Glass
Body-colour folding pwr mirrors
2-speed rear wiper
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Torsion beam rear suspension
MacPherson strut front suspension
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Remote Fuel Door Release
Driver foot rest
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Electronic immobilizer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child security rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/traction control
(4) speakers
Roof mounted antenna
(2) rear coat hooks
Automatic halogen reflector headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
60/40 flat-folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable headrests
Maintenance free battery w/run down protection
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensing system
In-dash 115-volt AC pwr outlet
2-tier oversize glove box
Driver & passenger visors w/covered vanity mirrors
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist
Driver & front passenger body side airbags
Rear window defogger w/indicator light, timer
Warning system -inc: seat belts, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar
Lighting -inc: dome illuminated entry, cargo area lamp
Centre console w/storage armrest, cup holders
Assist grips -inc: (1) front, (2) rear
Safety belts all seating positions, front w/height adjustments, pretensioners, force limiters
Instrumentation -inc: analog cluster w/speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, engine temp, outside temp, fuel gauges, low washer fluid level indicator
1.8L DOHC MPI VVT-I 4-cyl engine (N/A w/MX0 5-speed Auto Trans, 1SC Preferred Equipment Group)
Back to Top
