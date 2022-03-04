$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
2009 Pontiac Vibe
RARE AWD! AUTO, A/C, POWER GROUP, CRUISE, CLEAN!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8648264
- Stock #: 22044
- VIN: 5Y2SM67009Z438290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,563 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! RARE PONTIAC VIBE ALL WHEEL DRIVE - HOW DO YOU PASS THIS ONE UP?? This 2009 Pontiac Vibe ALL WHEEL DRIVE has everything you need including: automatic transmission, power group, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, chrome wheels, CD/MP3 player and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $148 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $9995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.