2009 Subaru Forester

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 0 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8608436

8608436 Stock #: 22095A

22095A VIN: JF2SH64649H727287

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 177,009 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.