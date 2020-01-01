Menu
2009 Volkswagen City Jetta

128,826 KM

Details Description Features

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

Contact Seller
2009 Volkswagen City Jetta

2009 Volkswagen City Jetta

2.0L

2009 Volkswagen City Jetta

2.0L

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

Contact Seller

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

128,826KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6296496
  • Stock #: R2095B
  • VIN: 3VWTK69M99M642577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R2095B
  • Mileage 128,826 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Security System
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Split Folding Rear Seat
Bodyside mouldings
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
MP3 decoder
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Number of Valves: 8
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Number of doors: 4
Interior cargo volume: 368 L (13 cu.ft.)
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Interior maximum cargo volume: 368 L (13 cu.ft.)
Door mirrors: body-colour
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Fuel economy city: 9.9L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 6.9L/100 km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Engine horsepower: 115hp @ 5,200RPM
Horsepower: 115hp @ 5,200RPM
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger, rear w/tilt
GVWR: 1,770kg (3,902lbs)
Front legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Exterior body width: 1,735mm (68.3)
Rear legroom: 846mm (33.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 82.5mm x 92.8mm (3.25 x 3.65)
Rear shoulder room: 1,343mm (52.9)
Rear headroom: 933mm (36.7)
Front headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,365mm (53.7)
Torque: 122 lb.-ft. @ 2,600RPM
Engine torque: 122 lb.-ft. @ 2,600RPM
Payload: 429kg (946lbs)
Exterior length: 4,376mm (172.3)
Exterior height: 1,446mm (56.9)
Wheelbase: 2,513mm (98.9)
Passenger volume: 2,464L (87.0 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

Call Dealer

613-702-XXXX

(click to show)

613-702-4412

