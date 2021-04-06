Menu
2010 Audi S4

146,426 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

S4 PREMIUM. NAV, BANG & OLUFSEN STEREO, SUNROOF!

2010 Audi S4

S4 PREMIUM. NAV, BANG & OLUFSEN STEREO, SUNROOF!

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

146,426KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6981119
  • Stock #: 21027
  • VIN: WAUFGCFL0AA131348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this sporty, rare and well cared for 2010 Audi S4! This is the sport sedan you have been looking for! Features include: all wheel drive, power sunroof, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bang & Olufsen stereo, carbon atlas inlays, bluetooth hands-free, power group, alloy wheels & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $212 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14500. Both prices are plus HST and licensing. Call today and make this rare S4 yours!!

Vehicle Features

CARBON ATLAS INLAYS
SUNROOF
BANG & OLUFSEN STEREO
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
NAVIGATION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

