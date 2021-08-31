Menu
2010 BMW 3 Series

131,026 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

2010 BMW 3 Series

2010 BMW 3 Series

328i - RARE! 6-SPEED MANUAL WITH SPORT PACKAGE!!

2010 BMW 3 Series

328i - RARE! 6-SPEED MANUAL WITH SPORT PACKAGE!!

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,026KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7953953
  • Stock #: 21072
  • VIN: WBAPH7C50AE125931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,026 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE! Hard-to-find 2010 BMW 328 sedan with 6-speed MANUAL transmission, sport package with sport seats, power sunroof, heated seats, power seats, heated steering wheel, power group, cruise control, air conditioning, bluetooth hands-free and more.

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $12,995 plus HST and licensing. Call toady before this one gets away!!!

Vehicle Features

6-CYL
6-SPEED MANUAL
SPORT PACKAGE
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
CD/MP3 PLAYER
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

