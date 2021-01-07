Menu
2010 Chevrolet Camaro

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2LT, RS PKG, AUTO, SUNROOF, LEATHER, LOADED!

2LT, RS PKG, AUTO, SUNROOF, LEATHER, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6529675
  • Stock #: 21009A
  • VIN: 2G1FC1EV5A9180085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***IN-COMING TO OUR DEALERSHIP -- CHECK BACK SOON OR CALL AND RESERVE THIS AWESOME SUMMER CAR BEFORE ANYONE ELSE!!***

This one-owner, meticulously cared for 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT is the summer car/toy you have been looking for! All maintenance has been performed regularly and it has been detailed and Rust protected by our dealership annually. Features include: 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 2LT trim, leather heated seats, power front seats, power sunroof, RS package (includes: HID headlights, rear spoiler, and upgraded 20 inch polished wheels), premium Boston Acoustics sound system, CD/MP3 player, SiriusXM satellite radio with 3-month FREE TRIAL!, bluetooth hands-free capability, remote start & more! Luxe certified pre-owned select includes: 100-point inspection & reconditioning with a safety, interior/exterior detail clean, Carfax vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $234 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 36 months @ 8.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15,995 (both prices plus hst & licensing). IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP, CALL & RESERVE TODAY!

Vehicle Features

2LT
RS PACKAGE
SUNROOF
BOSTON ACOUSTICS AUDIO PACKAGE
LEATHER
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

