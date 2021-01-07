+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
***IN-COMING TO OUR DEALERSHIP -- CHECK BACK SOON OR CALL AND RESERVE THIS AWESOME SUMMER CAR BEFORE ANYONE ELSE!!***
This one-owner, meticulously cared for 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT is the summer car/toy you have been looking for! All maintenance has been performed regularly and it has been detailed and Rust protected by our dealership annually. Features include: 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 2LT trim, leather heated seats, power front seats, power sunroof, RS package (includes: HID headlights, rear spoiler, and upgraded 20 inch polished wheels), premium Boston Acoustics sound system, CD/MP3 player, SiriusXM satellite radio with 3-month FREE TRIAL!, bluetooth hands-free capability, remote start & more! Luxe certified pre-owned select includes: 100-point inspection & reconditioning with a safety, interior/exterior detail clean, Carfax vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $234 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 36 months @ 8.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15,995 (both prices plus hst & licensing). IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP, CALL & RESERVE TODAY!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3