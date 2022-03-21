2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 9 4 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8753456

8753456 Stock #: 22049

22049 VIN: 1G1AD5F56A7112232

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 144,941 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

