2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

144,941 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

LT - AUTO, A/C, REMOTE START, POWER GROUP, CLEAN!

LT - AUTO, A/C, REMOTE START, POWER GROUP, CLEAN!

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

144,941KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8753456
  • Stock #: 22049
  • VIN: 1G1AD5F56A7112232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,941 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an inexpensive, fuel-efficient vehicle? Look no further, this 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT is the vehicle for you! It has all the necessities including: automatic transmission, air conditioning, power group, cruise control, remote start, CD/MP3 player, and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $106 bi-weekly over 36 months at 10.99% with $0 down (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $6995 plus HST and licensing. Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

