+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Look at the low mileage on this one! This 2010 Chevrolet Malibu has all the features you could ever need with ONLY 75,000km! Features include: automatic transmission, remote start, power sunroof, heated leather seats, power driver seat with lumbar adjuster, chrome wheels, winter tires on rims, power group, cruise control, CD/MP3 player & more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $9995 plus HST and licensing! Don't let this one get away - call today!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3