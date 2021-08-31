2010 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,995 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 1 5 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7981788

7981788 Stock #: 21090

21090 VIN: 1G1ZD5E05AF305521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 75,154 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 2LT SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS POWER DRIVER SEAT REMOTE START Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.