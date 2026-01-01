$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Chrysler Sebring
LX
2010 Chrysler Sebring
LX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,260KM
VIN 1C3CC4FB5AN104285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,260 KM
Vehicle Description
If you like the balanced nature of a mid-size sedan but want or need some of the standard in-cabin goodies traditionally optional on other makes, the Sebring might be just the car for which youve been waiting, says KBB.com. This 2010 Chrysler Sebring is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Enjoy a smooth ride in the 2010 Chrysler Sebring with a spacious interior to ensure you can stretch out and relax. The Sebring offers the combination of practicality and fun in every aspect of the design. It has a reliable engine that's both responsive and efficient. This classy sedan will get you where you need to go in comfort and style. This sedan has 167,260 km. It's Gold in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CC4FB5AN104285.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Enjoy a smooth ride in the 2010 Chrysler Sebring with a spacious interior to ensure you can stretch out and relax. The Sebring offers the combination of practicality and fun in every aspect of the design. It has a reliable engine that's both responsive and efficient. This classy sedan will get you where you need to go in comfort and style. This sedan has 167,260 km. It's Gold in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CC4FB5AN104285.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat
Air Filtering
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk lamp
Floor carpeting
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
analog clock
60/40 split folding rear seat
Pwr trunklid release
Cowl-mounted hood release
Trunk dress-up
Floor console w/fore/aft sliding armrest
outside temp display in odometer
Rear armrest
Sport steering wheel
Colour keyed park brake lever
Warning lamps -inc: door/decklid/liftgate ajar
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
120-amp alternator
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
525-amp maintenance-free battery
2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT I4 engine
Exterior
Body Colour Door Handles
Compact Spare Tire
Pwr Heated Mirrors
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front license plate bracket
Body Colour Fascias
Tinted glass windows
Dark argent grille w/bright accents
Front/rear solar control glass
Hood insulation
Media / Nav / Comm
(6) SPEAKERS
Removable short mast antenna
Seating
Stain Repel Seat Fabric
Safety
Brake/Park Interlock
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Rear door child locks
Supplemental front/rear side curtain air bags
Child safety seat anchor system (LATCH)
Inside emergency trunk lid release
Centre rear 3-point seat belt
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Dual note horns
Additional Features
Colour Keyed Instrument Panel Bezel
Quad headlamps w/headlamp-off time delay
Electroluminescent instrument cluster -inc: 240 km/h speedometer, tachometer, storage bin
Media centre 230 6-disc in-dash CD/DVD/MP3 AM/FM radio -inc: aux input jack
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 - Low Mileage 34,237 KM $68,938 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 4X4 - Low Mileage 58,830 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500 135 - Low Mileage 32,623 KM $35,938 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2010 Chrysler Sebring